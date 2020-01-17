Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

The trial by political trial could take place in private
Wall-to-wall news coverage is expected when President Trump's political trial begins in earnest next week, but the only public view of the Senate floor occurs through a C-Span camera, which lawmakers can turn off For private discussions.
Journalists and spectators were expelled from the chamber during extensive sessions behind closed doors at the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999. Our Washington chief correspondent explains the rules.
Art Lien, a court cartoonist who normally covers the Supreme Court, will capture the scene in the Senate, where photographs are not allowed.
Yesterday: With the formal opening of the trial, the senators vowed to deliver "impartial justice,quot; and installed the president of the court, John Roberts, to preside. Here is a step-by-step guide to the process.
Related: The nonpartisan government responsibility office said The Trump administration violated the law when it withheld about $ 400 million in aid approved by Congress to Ukraine last summer, a fundamental decision in the case of political trial.
News Analysis: The trial begins when more details emerge about the effort to pressure Ukraine to persecute Trump's political rivals, and "the missing information, like almost everything else in Washington these days, is seen through drastically different lenses." , writes our chief correspondent of the White House. .
Leak investigation can focus on James Comey
Federal prosecutors seem to be questioning whether former F.B.I. The director illegally provided details to reporters as part of an investigation into a leak of classified information from years ago, according to people familiar with the investigation.
It is the second time that the Department of Justice investigates leaks that potentially involve Mr. Comey, a frequent target of President Trump. The timing of the case is unusual; Such investigations generally occur around the time when classified information appears in the media, not years later.
The details: At least two news articles about the F.B.I. and Mr. Comey, published in The Times and The Washington Post in 2017, mentioned a document from the Russian government that hackers had provided to F.B.I. The highly classified document played an important role in Mr. Comey's announcement in July 2016 that the F.B.I. I would not recommend charges for Hillary Clinton in her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.
Reply: A lawyer for Mr. Comey declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for the US attorney's office in Washington.
Iran's supreme leader rebukes the US UU.
In In a rare public sermon today, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told tens of thousands of faithful that God's support had allowed Iran to "slap,quot; the United States during recent country tensions.
It was Mr. Khamenei's first address of this type since 2012.
Related: Eleven US soldiers were treated for concussions last week after Iranian missiles attacked two Iraqi bases where they were stationed, the US military said Thursday. UU. The attack was in retaliation for an attack with US drones that killed a high-ranking Iranian general.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
A bounty hunter who now hunts alone
Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, began a reality television revolution in 2004 with a program in which he addressed his family dispute in search of those who had breached the terms of their bail agreements.
His wife, Beth, died of cancer last year. Now without a television contract, Dog, 66, He talked to The Times about trying to move on.
This is what is happening most.
The Grammys leader is eliminated: Deborah Dugan, executive director of the Recording Academy, was placed on administrative leave after an accusation of misconduct. This year's musical awards ceremony is within nine days.
Suspect neo-Nazis arrested: The F.B.I. They arrested three men who had obtained weapons and discussed the course to Virginia, where a rally is expected next week to attract white supremacists and other extremists. Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency.
Numerical milestone for Google: When the company reorganized under a parent entity called Alphabet in 2015, it announced that it would buy back shares worth $ 5,099,019,513.59, a figure derived from the square root of 26, the number of letters in the alphabet. On Thursday he celebrated another significant figure, reaching a value of $ 1 billion.
Snapshot: Above, rain in New South Wales, Australia. For the first time in months, Thunderstorms hit parts of the country that have been devastated by forest fires, and more rains are expected over the weekend.
In Memory: Christopher Tolkien, son and literary executor of J.R.R. Tolkien worked for decades to promote the world of "The Lord of the Rings,quot; created by his father. He died on Wednesday at 95.
Expanding the baseball scandal: Carlos Beltrán resigned as manager of the New York Mets after being involved in the Houston Astros trap scheme.
Modern love: In this week's column, a woman who lost her sight struggles to be seen.
Nightly Comedy: Jimmy Kimmel explained a condition for the trial trial: “They will have to stand up when they cast votes, which is a big problem because, well, for many of these senators, this will be the first time they defend something. . "
What we are hearing: This podcast episode of "Song Exploder,quot; about the 90s song "Closing Time,quot; by Semisonic. "You may have heard this at the end of a night outside when the bar lights began to flash," Remy Tumin of the informational team writes, "but the backstory will make you hear it in a whole new way."
Now, a break from the news
Read: "Why can't we sleep," about the anxieties of middle-aged women in Generation X, is among 11 books we recommend this week.
Smarter life: Here are tips to find a new home in a distant place.
And now for the backstory in …
Sinks
At least six passengers on a bus in Xining, China, died this week when the pavement collapsed below.
Sinks, both natural and human, are rare and rarely fatal. But they fascinate us because they seem to appear out of nowhere, and often in unusual places
In 2013 a sump was opened under a house in Florida, where much of the base of the ground is limestone, a soluble rock, killing a man in his room. Another in 2014 swallowed eight cars at the Corvette National Museum in Kentucky. A sump also enveloped an entire building complex in Shenzhen, China, in 2013.
Natural sinks occur when groundwater has insufficient drainage and begins to corrode the rock beneath the topsoil. Human causes include leaking or crumbling water pipes.
The damage occurs gradually below the surface, but when the top layer can no longer be sustained, it can suddenly and violently yield.
