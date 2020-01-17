Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

The trial by political trial could take place in private

Wall-to-wall news coverage is expected when President Trump's political trial begins in earnest next week, but the only public view of the Senate floor occurs through a C-Span camera, which lawmakers can turn off For private discussions.

Journalists and spectators were expelled from the chamber during extensive sessions behind closed doors at the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999. Our Washington chief correspondent explains the rules.

Art Lien, a court cartoonist who normally covers the Supreme Court, will capture the scene in the Senate, where photographs are not allowed.

Yesterday: With the formal opening of the trial, the senators vowed to deliver "impartial justice,quot; and installed the president of the court, John Roberts, to preside. Here is a step-by-step guide to the process.