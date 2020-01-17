Yael Grobglas proudly announces the birth of the first child

%MINIFYHTML12ac456dc4598f2bc75092d1aa819a7711% %MINIFYHTML12ac456dc4598f2bc75092d1aa819a7712%

WENN / FayesVision

By sharing the happy news that she has welcomed her baby, the actress of & # 39; Jane the Virgin & # 39; He explains that he has decided to contain his impulse to show his daughter.

Up News Info –

"Jane the virgin"Actress Yael Grobglas She is a new mother.

The star went to Instagram on Friday (January 17) to announce the arrival of a girl named Arielle.

"Happy to announce the landing of our human Arielle!" Grobglas wrote in a note.

%MINIFYHTML12ac456dc4598f2bc75092d1aa819a7713% %MINIFYHTML12ac456dc4598f2bc75092d1aa819a7714%

"Mother and daughter are fine … Completely objective, she is perfect."

Grobglas continued explaining why he had not published a photo of the newborn.

"As much as I want to publish every movement of her toe, I have decided to contain my impulse to show her and protect the privacy of this little girl until she can make her own decision," the new mother shared. "It is not her fault that her mother was on television and she deserves to make that decision for herself."

"Right now, she barely knows she has hands, so it could take a minute (I reserve the right to change my mind at any time in the future, I am currently very deprived of sleep and a pool of emotions").

At the end of the message to his fans, Grobglas added: "Thank you, my loves, for understanding and helping to protect this little creature. I love you all. Wish us luck. And sleep. And luck."

<br />

Grobglas has been in a relationship with Israeli businessman Artem Kroupenev since 2006.