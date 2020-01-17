XXXTENTACION's mother takes her baby to court for child custody

%MINIFYHTMLea3b1decaa03a0b99e580c3f71ce792b11% %MINIFYHTMLea3b1decaa03a0b99e580c3f71ce792b12%

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision

Cleopatra Bernard is trying to take over Gekyume's custody of Jenesis Sanchez months after her rapper son was shot dead by thieves in Florida at the age of 20.

Up News Info –

XXXTENTATIONCleopatra Bernard's mother is taking the rapper's mother to court in a battle for the custody of her grandson.

The late "Sad!" The star's girlfriend, Jenesis Sánchez, gave birth to her son, Gekyume, in January 2019, six months after XXXTENTACION was murdered in June 2018, and now Bernard launched a bet to win the tutelage of her grandson.

According to The Blast, a judge in Florida recently ordered a Guardian Ad Litem official to investigate whether Gekyume should stay with his mother or live with his grandmother.

%MINIFYHTMLea3b1decaa03a0b99e580c3f71ce792b13% %MINIFYHTMLea3b1decaa03a0b99e580c3f71ce792b14%

The Guardian Ad Litem has submitted a report on the matter, but the documents remain sealed and an official judgment on child custody arrangements has not yet been issued.

This is not the first judicial battle between Bernard and Sánchez: the two women faced a paternity suit shortly after Gekyume was born.

XXXTENTACION, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead by thieves in Florida at the age of 20.