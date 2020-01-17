Within the Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi Schroeder Million-Dollar Home

It's time for a new beginning!

Stassi Schroeder Y Beau Clark They are starting their new lives together, and what better way to celebrate that two become one than with a new home! The couple just bought a luxury home in Hollywood Hills for a whopping $ 1.7 million. the Vanderpump Rules Star and her future husband are now the proud owners of a beautiful Mediterranean-style property with all the comforts that any newly married couple may want.

Including, marble fireplace, large arched roof and large windows. Many of the others Vanderpump Rules Co-stars have opted for houses in the San Fernando Valley, however, Beau and Stassi are choosing to deviate from the norm and set their own path in Hollywood.

In addition, Beau could not contain his emotion and talked about the movement in a clip published in his Instagram stories. "Final tour today," he shared on the platform for his followers. "New street, new life! Yes, baby! Stassi, I miss you girl!" It seems they are already loving him!