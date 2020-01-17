Within the private friendship of Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper

Talk about the latest superstar support system.
While Brad Pitt Y Bradley Cooper they have known each other for years, they have "approached,quot; in recent years, a source close to Pitt told E! News, saying: "Brad has a lot of respect for Bradley and vice versa."
And that respect was at the center of the stage, literally, when the A star has been born The director presented his friend with the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on January 8 for his turn when Once upon a time … in Hollywood. In a surprising move, Pitt opened up about his sobriety in his acceptance speech, revealing that it was Cooper who played a decisive role in his journey.
"I got sober for this guy," the 56-year-old star revealed. "And every day has been happier since then … I love you and I thank you."
While Pitt spoke publicly about his sobriety, it was the first time he talked about the great role Cooper played for help, with the actor spending a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous in 2017 after his high-profile separation from Angelina Jolie.
"I had taken things as far as I could, so I eliminated my drinking privileges," he said. The New York Times In an interview last year, he praised his AA group, which was only men. "You had all these men sitting open and honest in a way that I had never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment and, therefore, little judgment of yourself."
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for the National Review Board
Equally as private as Pitt, Cooper once spoke about his own sobriety in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012.
"I don't drink or use drugs anymore," Cooper said, revealing that he left them when he was 29. "Being sober helps a lot."
Cooper, 45, also talked about a particularly revealing experience that showed he needed to be sober.
"I was at a party and I deliberately banged my head against the concrete floor … like, & # 39; hey, look how hard I am! & # 39; And I went up, and the blood dripped," he detailed. "And then I did it again. I spent the night at the San Vicente Hospital with an ice sock, waiting for them to sew me up."
Cooper, who served as producer in the Oscar-nominated film The jokerHe continued talking about why he had turned to alcohol when he was younger, admitting that he had "felt like a stranger,quot; in Hollywood.
"I was so worried about what you thought of me, how I was, how I would survive the day. I always felt like a stranger. I just lived in my head," he explained. "I realized that I wasn't going to live up to my potential, and that scared me a lot. I thought: & # 39; Wow, I'm actually going to ruin my life; I'm really going to ruin it & # 39;".
While friends tried to help him, Cooper resisted, ignoring his worries.
"A part of me believed it, and a part of me didn't. But the proof was in the pudding: I always got up at dawn, and that was by the window. I remember seeing my life, my apartment, my dogs, and I thought , & # 39; What's going on? & # 39; "
Pitt has also discussed how he used alcohol as an "escape,quot; in an interview with Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, telling his Legends of the Fall Y You know black Joe Co-star was coming to terms with his mistakes.
"I am realizing, as a true act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices I have made that I am not proud of, that I value those false steps, because they led me to some wisdom, which led me to another thing,quot;. You can't have one without the other, "says Pitt." I see it as something for which I am now embraced at this moment in my life. But I certainly don't feel I can take credit for any of that. "
Ironically, Cooper was already sober for years before landing his big chance at The hangover The trilogy, a role that would begin its rise to list A and its struggles with the coverage of the tabloids and the endless speculation about his love life, something that his friend Pitt also knows something about.
After high profile romances with Renee Zellweger, Zoe Saldana Y Suki WaterhouseCooper started dating the supermodel Irina Shayk in 2015, with the private couple welcoming their first child together, a girl named Lea Seine Shayk Cooper, in 2017.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI
But after four years together and in the midst of split rumors and endless speculation about their friendship with A star has been born co-star Lady Gaga (Update: only friends, people!), Cooper and Shayk separated in June 2019.
Given their recent mutual divisions and navigating their lives as single men with children, Pitt, who has six children,Maddox (18) Peace (sixteen), Zahara (14) Shiloh (13), Knox (11) and Vivienne (11) – and Cooper's friendship has become even closer, according to our source, and at the beginning of his acceptance speech at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board, Pitt acknowledged: "Bradley has just laid down his daughter and then hurried to do this. It's a love. "
Our informant explained: "They are both parents and they navigate family situations and are single. They go to dinner and visit when they can. They have had deep conversations and have really connected and supported each other in difficult times."
But the two come together beyond their personal lives, since "they have a lot in common and a lot to talk about. They are both very interested in music and art. They go to shows together and watch live music when they can." . "
That includes Pitt and Cooper who attended the Glastonbury Festival in England in June 2017 together, with a musician. Chris Simmons posting a photo on Instagram, writing: "When you get your picture with Brad Pitt, photobombed by Bradley Cooper!"
During the festival, Cooper surprised the audience by taking the stage to perform, then revealed that he was filming scenes in secret for A star has been born.
Pitt was present to see his friend work on his directorial debut, which earned him multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film, and many believed he was snubbed in the Best Director category.
"Both personally and professionally he admires what Bradley has done," our source said. "He's a great father and an amazing filmmaker. Brad was very impressed with A star has been born and seeing Bradley's process from beginning to end was incredible. "
Something tells us that we could see these two friends bring their link to the big screen sooner rather than later.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!
%MINIFYHTML404aedc6e27588f6e3ee6383a5acae9211%