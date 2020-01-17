Within the private friendship of Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper

Talk about the latest superstar support system.

While Brad Pitt Y Bradley Cooper they have known each other for years, they have "approached,quot; in recent years, a source close to Pitt told E! News, saying: "Brad has a lot of respect for Bradley and vice versa."

And that respect was at the center of the stage, literally, when the A star has been born The director presented his friend with the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Annual Awards Gala of the National Review Board on January 8 for his turn when Once upon a time … in Hollywood. In a surprising move, Pitt opened up about his sobriety in his acceptance speech, revealing that it was Cooper who played a decisive role in his journey.

"I got sober for this guy," the 56-year-old star revealed. "And every day has been happier since then … I love you and I thank you."

While Pitt spoke publicly about his sobriety, it was the first time he talked about the great role Cooper played for help, with the actor spending a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous in 2017 after his high-profile separation from Angelina Jolie.