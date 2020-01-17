"The United States. Has been a very positive actor in the development of gender equality policies in the United Kingdom."
– Roberta Guerrina, professor and researcher at the University of Bristol.
If everything goes according to plan, on January 31, at exactly 11 p.m. (Midnight in Brussels), after almost four years of bitterly divisive negotiations, three failed withdrawal plans and two general elections, Britain will formally end its 47-year relationship with the European Union.
An end, yes, but in many ways only the beginning, as Britain plunges headlong into negotiations to secure a trade agreement with the European Union for the next 11 months.
The new president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has insisted that the deadline is not realistic. And experts are concerned that the hurried negotiations establish a scenario in which Britain faces the edge of another cliff and leaves abruptly without an agreement in hand or ends with a basic treatment, whose form nobody knows.
However, both options are expected to drag the economy and, according to some experts, may end up having a disproportionately negative impact on women.
"Women and men have a different situation in the economy," said Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Women's Budget Group, an independent research organization. In 2018, the majority of working women in Britain were in According to the group's research, part-time or temporary employment was more likely to live in poverty than men.
When the economy contracts, as the government expects it to do, "those jobs tend to be the first to disappear," Stephenson added.
Also at stake are long-established social protections and policies in the workplace, such as parental leave, vacations, sexual harassment regulations and anti-discrimination laws. Many of these laws have "a basis,quot; in the U.S. right, said Roberta Guerrina, a professor and researcher at the U.S. gender policy at the University of Bristol.
As a member of the bloc, Britain has been forced to implement directives and resolutions at EU level in national legislation and any violation can be, and has been, contested in the European justice system.
In 1992, for example, the EU. proposed a package of protections for pregnant mothers in the workplace and set a minimum for maternity leave known as the Pregnant Workers Directive, forcing Britain to crystallize them in its national laws. In 1998, under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Britain adopted the EU Working Time Directive, which guaranteed workers at least 20 days of paid leave.
"The United States. Has been a very positive actor in the development of gender equality policies in the United Kingdom," Guerrina said.
The question now is: what happens to this mosaic of laws once Britain leaves the EU? and left to their own devices?
Former Prime Minister Theresa May had included a commitment in her retirement agreement (s) to maintain those protections after Brexit, Stephenson said.
But when Boris Johnson replaced May as prime minister in June, he moved that language to the so-called "Political Declaration," a non-legally binding document that is widely seen as a "piece of aspirational paper that explains where the government would go." I like being with the European Union, "said Mujtaba Rahman, a former European Commission official who works for the Eurasia Group consultancy.
In other words, many of Britain's rules and protections for women that were once guaranteed by the EU. theoretically it can be repealed, leaving them vulnerable to the whims not only of this government, which has repeatedly promised to deregulate industries and reduce bureaucracy for businesses, but also for future governments, without high-level controls or balances.
The Johnson government has said it will remain aligned with the EU. on this front and keep many of those rules, Rahman said, but "there is a lack of trust."
"Do women believe that?" He added, "in light of the things he has said and done in both his professional and political life, how good is Boris Johnson's word?"
Thursday the Senate formally opened the political trial of President Trump, the third such trial in the modern history of the nation and the first during an election year.
The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, selected a diverse team, including several lawyers and a former police chief, to serve as prosecutors when arguments begin next week. Three of the seven managers, as they are known, are women. Here is a brief look at the female managers:
1. Sylvia Garcia from Texas: Ms. García, one of the first two Latino congressmen in Texas, is a member of the Judiciary Committee and former Houston judge. (Read more.)
2. Val Demings of Florida: Although relatively new to Congress, Ms. Demings has experience in the Intelligence and Judicial Committees. But perhaps he is best known for a question he asked during a hearing with Robert Mueller, which led the reluctant prosecutor to say that Trump had not been sincere in his dealings with the investigation of the special lawyer. (Read more.)
3. Zoe Lofgren of California: Ms. Lofgren is the veteran of the team's political trial: she was a member of the Judiciary Committee in 1998 when she approved the articles of political trial against President Bill Clinton, and as a young law student in 1974, she helped the committee write its charges of Watergate against President Richard Nixon. (Read more.)
