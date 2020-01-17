With Brexit imminent, experts fear that women will be the most affected

In 1992, for example, the EU. proposed a package of protections for pregnant mothers in the workplace and set a minimum for maternity leave known as the Pregnant Workers Directive, forcing Britain to crystallize them in its national laws. In 1998, under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Britain adopted the EU Working Time Directive, which guaranteed workers at least 20 days of paid leave.

"The United States. Has been a very positive actor in the development of gender equality policies in the United Kingdom," Guerrina said.

The question now is: what happens to this mosaic of laws once Britain leaves the EU? and left to their own devices?

Former Prime Minister Theresa May had included a commitment in her retirement agreement (s) to maintain those protections after Brexit, Stephenson said.

But when Boris Johnson replaced May as prime minister in June, he moved that language to the so-called "Political Declaration," a non-legally binding document that is widely seen as a "piece of aspirational paper that explains where the government would go." I like being with the European Union, "said Mujtaba Rahman, a former European Commission official who works for the Eurasia Group consultancy.

In other words, many of Britain's rules and protections for women that were once guaranteed by the EU. theoretically it can be repealed, leaving them vulnerable to the whims not only of this government, which has repeatedly promised to deregulate industries and reduce bureaucracy for businesses, but also for future governments, without high-level controls or balances.

The Johnson government has said it will remain aligned with the EU. on this front and keep many of those rules, Rahman said, but "there is a lack of trust."