Will the wait for Serena Williams for the 24th Grand Slam title finally be over in Melbourne? The | Tennis news





The Australian Open marks the next opportunity to create more tennis history

Serena Williams has been trying to match Margaret Court's historical record of 24 major singles titles since January 28, 2017. Sometimes, she will have been desperate for it and may even have questioned privately if it will ever happen, but her wait it could be almost over …

The unpredictability of sport, and the fact that it can deliver stories that we all think would never be written, is what makes many of us love it.

However, sometimes, it offers some clues that highlight that something could be just around the corner.

As we move towards the Australian Open 2020, the signs could be pointing towards a 23-time Grand Slam champion who is finally at the level of the only woman who sits in front of her on the all-time charts …

Fortified belief

Williams was clearly emotional after taking the WTA title in Auckland

"It's been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face. It's quite satisfying to get a victory in the final."

After beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic final in early January, and returning successfully from a slow start after falling behind, Williams's words were sincere.

Without a doubt, it will have been driven and fortified by its experience in New Zealand. He will have reminded the champion that she is and reminded him that the finals are not the enemy, the finals are where he can prosper.

Serena Williams returns to Title Town. Serena wins her first title since 2017, defeating Jessica Pegula 63 64 to win @asbclassic. Serena won her first WTA title in February 1999. She won her 73rd WTA title in January 2020. Excellence in 4 decades.

Of course, a WTA touring final does not have a record on the line as a Grand Slam final, however, Williams has the experience to transfer thought processes anyway.

The proximity of the two competitions increases the chances of that happening too. At this time, Williams's strategies will be as clear as they can be.

"It's a match for history and the pressure is quite high. I'm not in your mind, but I can imagine you're playing a match for history," coach Patrick Mouratoglou said exclusively. Sky sports in September last year when he talked about the next Grand Slam final of his position.

Mouratoglou: Serena has time on her side Serena Williams has time "working for her,quot; in search of an elusive 24th Grand Slam title, longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou says.

"This is the highest pressure anyone can have in life and on the other side of the court he plays girls who have no pressure because it is their first final."

"They are going to play many (Grand Slams), they are young, they are excited, excited, they play without pressure and that makes a big difference. But at some point she will discover how to deal with it."

However, the process of deciphering has not been easy, four Grand Slam final losses without taking a set is a difficult way to do it. But, those hurtful feelings may now be buried under new ones: positive reminders of final blooms, caused by overcoming the line in a final in Auckland.

That was really important to me, and I just want to develop it. It’s just one step toward the next goal Serena Williams

Historically, Melbourne has been the scene of great moments for the tennis player. It was the place where he won his first game in a Grand Slam, where he sealed the & # 39; Serena Slam & # 39; and where he won his last Slam title in the early stages of pregnancy with his daughter Olympia.

In general, Williams' affinity with the Australian Open and the wave of positivity he has experienced in accumulation should have created a great springboard for jumping.

A new season

It is a new year and a new season, which in itself refreshes the work of all players by starting the next chapter of their careers and building from the beginning again.

Williams's approach to this first Slam of the new term will not have persistent thoughts about her or memories of moments that could threaten to derail her if difficult times come.

Instead, the entrance has hosted a strong week in Auckland, which included great fun with a close friend in the doubles and meeting with other professionals for the Rally for Relief.

As a result, the sports mind of the 38-year-old woman will be full of joy and energy, which means she will be ready to go to the field with pleasure again.

His body also develops after a varied and positive preseason that included mixing things and working with Mike Tyson.

She does not have the physical vigor that she had in her younger years, however, her body of work throughout the decades and the levels at which she still is, could be enough to do the job.

Physically and mentally, Williams seems to be in the right place to attack in Melbourne.

Australia's open draw

Williams meets an 18-year-old for the first time in the first round

Anastasia Potapova, Tamara Zidansek / Na-Lae Han and Qiang Wang are the players Williams should face in the first three rounds in Melbourne.

Britain's Johanna Konta or Dayana Yastremska wait in the fourth round before the slope increases significantly from the quarter-final stage.

R1 – Potapova R2 – Zidansek / Han R3 – Wang R4 – Konta / Yastremska QF – Osaka SF – Barty / Kvitova F – Pliskova / Halep

Unlike his potential quarterfinal opponent, Naomi Osaka, Williams doesn't have an important name to navigate before the last eight, but he shouldn't get there cold.

Instead, it will be tested by meeting players who have never seen before. These coincidences will increase your intelligence and ensure that your problem solving depends on money, without fear of being hit by six.

In contrast, Osaka potentially has Coco Gauff in the fourth round, while Ashleigh Barty could meet her Wimbledon nemesis, Alison Riske, at that time.

The absence of Bianca Andreescu should be mentioned at this point, as it breaks a potential barrier to success. However, it should not take away any potential achievements.

Injuries and people who are absent from competitions and Slams are part of the course, if Williams claims the No. 24 title in Melbourne, there shouldn't be a "… but Andreescu wasn't there,quot; next door. It will count.

With or without her …

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has changed the face of the sport

For Williams, who is the last competitor, obtaining a Grand Slam 24 title and then 25 to eclipse the Court record will be of great importance. It will splash that & # 39; i & # 39; end and cross that & # 39; t & # 39; final.

However, the fact is that she has already changed the face of the sport she loves, forever.

Williams, in the minds of most people, is already the best tennis player of his time and, in some people's books, is the best of all time.

His own talent, work ethic and strength on the court boosted the female game and made others strive to reach their level.

In doing so, he changed perceptions about female athletes in general and proved that being a powerful female athlete is something to scream and hug completely.

The 38-year-old has already achieved a remarkable amount of success during a period of increasing competitiveness in women's tennis and, with or without some more Grand Slam titles, her legacy is clear.

