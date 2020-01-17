Will Congress take the MLB signal theft scandal? Illinois representative Bobby Rush hopes so

The MLB poster theft scandal could go to Congress.

American representative Bobby Rush, D-Ill., Friday sent a letter to high-ranking members of the Energy and Commerce Committee to request a supervisory hearing on the cheating scandal that has engulfed MLB in recent days. The committee oversees major league sports, says Rush's letter.

"I think it is our ethical and moral imperative to thoroughly investigate the scandal of the Major League Baseball traps and determine to what extent this cancer has spread," Rush writes. "I strongly believe that our research should also analyze the actions taken by Major League Baseball and the teams that compose it, to reprimand the people involved."

The letter goes on to say that, although MLB and the teams have already taken action against the culprits, such as Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, the committee must determine whether league officials acted fast enough and took the appropriate measures. You should also determine if there is a "systematic failure,quot; within MLB that has allowed the problem of theft of illegal signals to get worse, the letter says.

On Friday night it was not known if the committee plans to accept Rush's request.

This has been a busy month and week in the life of the scandal. On Monday, Hinch and Luhnow were suspended for a year, and then fired, as punishment for the illegal theft of Houston posters in recent seasons. The consequences of the Astros case extended to the Red Sox, who separated from manager Alex Cora due to his participation in the Houston traps as a banking coach during the 2017 season; MLB is also investigating the Red Sox for alleged hoaxes in 2018.

Ripples also extended to New York, where the Mets and the new manager Carlos Beltrán ended their relationship before it really began after Beltrán was named in the MLB report on the Astros' cheating for his actions as a player in 2017.

The accusations have not been limited to the present. On Friday, former Cy Young winner Jack Armstrong told a Charlotte radio station that the White Sox used a camera to steal posters in the 1980s, under the direction of Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa.

This would not be the first time that Congress is involved in a growing MLB scandal. Lawmakers recently played a role during the steroid era, with hearings in 2005 that presented memorable testimonies from suspected or admitted PED users, including José Canseco, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro. Television audiences helped change public opinion about the scandal.

