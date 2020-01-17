WHO. Notice that the pipeline for new antibiotics is running out

The picture is not entirely bleak. In his report on possible innovative therapies, the W.H.O. identified 252 developing agents that target 12 pathogens that the health agency has declared serious threats to humanity. Include multi-drug resistant E. coli, salmonella and the bacteria that cause gonorrhea.

Almost 80 percent of these products are being developed by pharmaceutical companies, the vast majority of them in Europe and North America, and include a number of new therapies such as phage and antimicrobial peptides that offer the possibility of treating infections without relying on traditional antibiotics. . .

"It is very encouraging to see a wide variety of innovative new approaches in preclinical pipeline," the study said. "However, there are still many scientific challenges to overcome."

The report on drugs in the later stages of development was less optimistic. Only eight new antibiotics have been approved since 2017, he said, and most are derived from existing medications. Most of them do not treat pathogens on the W.H.O.

Of the 50 new antibiotics that are being tested in clinical trials, only two are active against the most worrisome class of insects, called gram-negative bacteria, which can prove fatal to newborns, cancer patients and those undergoing elective procedures. as hip and knee replacements.

It can take ten years and cost more than $ 2 billion to develop a new antibiotic and take it to the market, and much of that expense is due to scientific failures along the way. Congress has been considering a bill that would underpin the antibiotic market, but has yet to move forward, despite bipartisan support.

Meanwhile, many experts fear that the few remaining new companies in the field cannot survive.

"We can't have more bankrupt companies," said Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious disease specialist at the Tufts Medical Center and a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. "If the pipe is still so anemic, that will have real implications for our patients."