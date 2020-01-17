Wendy Williams scolds Odell Beckham after having trouble with the law for hitting a cop: "You should have known him better!"

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly in trouble with the law after allegedly hitting a policeman's butt while inside LSU's locker room earlier this month. Wendy Williams couldn't help talking about the strange misdemeanor, calling him by emphasizing that he is "old enough,quot; to know better than to do something like that.

The talk show host slammed the 27-year-old Cleveland Browns wide receiver, hiding nothing.

As you have heard, this happened after the great victory of LSU on Monday.

While the team celebrated in the locker room, the emotion was filmed and the images became viral after reaching social networks!

Now, a NOPD representative tells HollywoodLife that "the New Orleans Police Department issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for simple assault for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday."

As for what Wendy had to say about the incident, he said: "You should have known better." Odell, at 27, you are old enough to understand the political correctness in the times we live in now. You can't just slap people in the loot. You probably know that it is not right for a man for a woman or a woman for a man, but you can't even do that in the locker room. That cop (in the video) wasn't playing that. "

Wendy also emphasized that things could have been much worse for him.

‘You are lucky that you only have a battery. What would happen if I requested sexual assault? … Odell, come on, you can't play that mess of clowns! & # 39 ;, He continued to scold the man even more.

The Cleveland Browns also issued a statement about the incident after the news that an arrest warrant had been issued.

They made it very clear that they were aware of what had happened and that they had been in contact with the player and his representatives regarding the issue.



