Welcoming the cold winter hug – The New York Times

It was the beginning of a cold wave that this week caused a the railroad to break the Edmonton transit system, caused a general chill in the prairies and caused significant and unusual snowfall in southern British Columbia.

There was already a good amount of snow in Edmonton. Upon leaving the hotel, I was a little worried if the valley trails would be passable. But that concern increased when I reached the dramatic staircase next to the relatively new funicular that goes down into the valley. All 156 steps had been completely cleared of snow and ice. Ottawa, where I live, does not even try to clear many exterior stairs with only half a dozen steps and simply chains them for the winter.

Down in the river valley, every road, and there are many, had been plowed. Again, that's new to someone from Ottawa.

Nothing I found was random. For the past eight years or so, Edmonton has been implementing an official strategy to encourage its residents to adopt winter rather than hibernate.

This week, I spoke with Tanaka Island, who is Edmonton's "winter city planner," a publication that he believes nobody else has in the country.