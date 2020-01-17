Watching the beach city of my childhood burn

However, one of the things I most wanted to understand was what had led those left in Mallacoota to stay there, and how it felt to see their paradise turn to ashes. So I headed east, towards the campfires, and eventually boarded a military flight to the fishing village, so mythified and revered in the collective memory of my family.

In Mallacoota, I found miles of charred bushes and crushed houses, but a tough community, determined to rebuild as soon as possible. Our photographer, Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, and I stayed in one of several log cabins that had miraculously been saved from the fire, the "luckiest log cabins,quot;, as described by a local. It was surrounded by scorched jelly beans.

Despite the devastation, there was a kind of magic: inside the local pub, which ran on a generator, people drank cold beer and sang alongside Don McLean ("This will be the day he dies …"). The burden they carried was revealed only in fragments; people were tearful when describing the fear they had felt on New Year's Eve, while fighting with buckets of water and surgical masks to protect their properties, and the sound of gas bottles moaning as they exploded.

At 8.30 am. On the morning of New Year's Eve, Debbie Preston, who runs the local caravan park, said she "thought she was gone,quot; and sent a text message to a friend.

At 9:30 a.m., he sent text messages again: "Goodbye."

It was surreal to hear these stories in a coastal town like so many others along the coast, where summer after summer I took my own vacations. The scale of the calamity created a cognitive dissonance: at many times during the two weeks in a row that I spent on the road reporting, I forgot that I was in Australia.

I don't think I was just feeling this way.

Across the country, the people who grew up here are struggling to see how it transforms; with experiencing summer in an oppressive and polluting smog that seeps into everything; Wondering if this will be the case at this time of the year from now on, if we are experiencing the apocalypse.

As a reporter, I ask myself and my sources the same questions, and the answers are complex. One of the scariest things about climate change is that we cannot predict exactly what will happen, and that at some point, we can fall into a cascading series of devastating events that we cannot reverse.