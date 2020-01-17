Watch Stormi Webster Star with Kylie Jenner in the new makeup promotion

Kylie Jenner is living in a state of "euphoria,quot; with his daughter Stormi Webster.

If she hasn't heard it yet, Kylie Cosmetics mogul is launching a complete makeup collection for her almost 2-year-old daughter, something the mother says she has been waiting for "since the day I discovered she was pregnant." makeup collection full of pinks, blues and purples, the colors that Stormi is obsessed with.

To promote these new products, the mother-daughter duo filmed a kind of commercial while dressing in ethereal white dresses. Together, they sat next to delicate flowers while the pink confetti fell on them and played soft music. While all this happens around him, Kylie holds a cheerful Stormi, who is playing with all the confetti around her.

Kylie captioned the video: "A complete collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter and my love for her. I can't wait for revelation! You'll fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20."