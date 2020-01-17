Watch Stormi Webster Star with Kylie Jenner in the new makeup promotion

Kylie Jenner is living in a state of "euphoria,quot; with his daughter Stormi Webster.
If she hasn't heard it yet, Kylie Cosmetics mogul is launching a complete makeup collection for her almost 2-year-old daughter, something the mother says she has been waiting for "since the day I discovered she was pregnant." makeup collection full of pinks, blues and purples, the colors that Stormi is obsessed with.
To promote these new products, the mother-daughter duo filmed a kind of commercial while dressing in ethereal white dresses. Together, they sat next to delicate flowers while the pink confetti fell on them and played soft music. While all this happens around him, Kylie holds a cheerful Stormi, who is playing with all the confetti around her.
Kylie captioned the video: "A complete collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter and my love for her. I can't wait for revelation! You'll fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20."
As anxious as people are to get their hands on the collection, it seems they are so eager to download the song that sounds in the background, mainly because they believe that Kylie is the one who sings. "The real question is … does Kylie sing?" Someone reflected.
But it seems that Kylie is not the one who does the voices in this unpublished song. Instead, he is a promising singer Kaash Paige, who confirmed via Twitter, "I forgot to tell everyone … I'm on Don Toliver's project with him and Travis scott".
Paige and Travis's song was perfect for the video considering the title and the fact that Travis is Stormi's father.
How Kris Jenner Put it: "This is all. My heart is full."
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!
%MINIFYHTMLeb382f4a9d6dd0ae51949e6caf058d5c15%%MINIFYHTMLeb382f4a9d6dd0ae51949e6caf058d5c16%