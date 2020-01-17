Vicki Gunvalson says his wedding will take place "sometime this year,quot;

Vicki Gunvalson and his fiance Steve Lodge are planning their wedding, which will apparently take place "sometime this year!"

It all started when the reality TV star posted a new photo on his chosen social media platform and in the comments section, he did not hesitate to answer some fan questions.

The snapshot showed Vicki and Steve enjoying a delicious dinner and wine during their vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Seeing the romantic photo, his followers could not help asking all kinds of questions about their relationship and what lies ahead in the near future.

That said, when someone wondered when the wedding would be, Vicki replied that it was "sometime this year."

When asked if they had already set a date, Vicki revealed that "not yet."

Anyway, the couple seems super happy and in love in the photo, since you can see that they feel comfortable during their night out, so the wedding should be really exciting for them.

Meanwhile, there have been all kinds of rumors, one of them about the engaged couple, more precisely that they had really separated.

But Vicki wasted no time to deny this, after a user wondered: heard Did I hear a rumor that you and Steve had separated? Is it true after the year you had last year? "

This question that many others were also curious to know the answer came up in the middle of the seemingly separate vacations of Vicki and Steve at the same time!

"Of course not, Steve is the one who takes the photos," the RHOC star simply responded to the concerned followers.

Vicki and Steve shared the engagement news in April of last year after leaving for a while.



