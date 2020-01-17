Varun Dhawan reveals details about his Mr. Lele character

Varun Dhawan has a super full 2020. He like a great list of movies to come. A few days ago, Karan Johar announced his upcoming collaboration with the actor, Mr. Lele, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitaan and, as the title suggests, this movie is full of quirks and lots of fun twists and turns.

The first glimpse of the movie with Varun in boxers posing with a gun in his hand attracted many eyeballs and left Internet users and industry people super excited. Today, the actor revealed more about the film in an interview with a leading newspaper. Varun Dhawan will play the role of a typical Maharasthrian boy from Mumbai. To succeed with the Marathi accent, the actor will also receive training. However, Varun Dhawan reveals that he was not sure about the film and, therefore, called its director, Shashank Khaitaan 109 times in two days, to clarify his doubts. The director-actor duo has joined Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania before this and we are also very excited about their third collaboration.

There are strong rumors that Lele will star in Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in leading roles apart from Varun. Lele opens on January 1, 2021. Currently, Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming 3D Street Dancer movie with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Street Dancer 3D hits theaters on January 24, 2020.