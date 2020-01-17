Vanity Star & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Tokyo has fans with great weight loss

Instagram

Before showing his progress, VH1's personality shares how difficult his weight loss journey is by posting an Instagram video of his hard work in the gym.

It seems that Tokyo dressing tableThis year's resolution is getting thinner. The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The star surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday, January 16 when she shared a photo that showed her progress in weight loss.

It is clear that his effort has shown its result since Tokyo seemed much thinner in the photos. He posted a picture of her side by side before starting to exercise and his current appearance. "Those who hate will say it's because he went black," Tokyo wrote next to the photo, crediting Body by Ted for helping her during her weight loss journey.

Fans love their new look. "I saw the damn difference when you posted the photo in black. You look great," someone said. "You look amazing love, keep doing your thing and f ** k hates them," another praised Tokyo, and one said similarly: "You look good, anyone with eyes can see the difference."

Meanwhile, one person asked for some advice: "Sister, we need to know what you are doing besides exercising. It's a ghetto, but it looks good on you." Another encouraged her, No, I can see it clearly. Boo keeps up the great work … you look fabulous girl. "Meanwhile, one guy commented:" You can definitely lose weight. Girl, you'll be [protected by email] more when you reach the weight you want to have. "

Your weight loss journey was definitely not easy. Before sharing the photo, Tokyo posted a video of her working hard in the gym with her coach encouraging her in the background. "This doesn't hurt, but I'm about to eat and then I go to the gym for the second time today to see you in the morning," the hip-hop star wrote in the caption.

According to his coach, Tokyo now aims to lose between 16 and 25 pounds per month.