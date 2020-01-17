Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett launch a new podcast together before their wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiance the Irish Producer Randall Emmett announced that they are working together on a new project. The couple revealed Friday that they will launch a weekly podcast at the end of the month titled Dales Lala … with Randall.

"Randall and I like to talk a lot and we are always very curious about people's lives and how they got to where they are and we think:" What better than a podcast for us? "" Kent said Page six. "I feel that I am in charge of the content I am publishing, that I have no other aspect of my life besides social networks."

While Kent has lived his life in front of the Bravo cameras for eight seasons, being so open about his personal life is a completely new world for Emmett, 48. He confessed that it took him a while to feel comfortable living life in public, rather than being behind the scenes in the film industry.

Emmett said he's still really private, but he can't be as private as he used to be since he married Kent in April. After convincing much of Kent, Emmett decided to be part of Vanderpump Rules in season 8, and fans will have the opportunity to see it in future episodes.

Kent, 30, says she was "dead,quot; by naming the podcast Dales Lala … with Randall, and Emmett laughed when he added that he likes the title because if it stinks, they can trim the last part of the title and change it to Give them lala. He says that he can't lose anyway.

Your first guest will be Kent Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder, who hosts the Directly with Stassi Kent podcast says that the guest of his dreams would be the oldest living person, and that his sobriety would be the subject of his dreams to discuss.

Emmett says the podcast will present discussions about Vanderpump Rules, pop culture and wedding plans, and every week he and Kent will join one of their famous friends. He explained that the podcast is "celebrity, entertainment, tons of fun and laughter,quot;, in addition to a look at what life really is like for him and Kent when the cameras aren't close.

Sunive Thela Lala … with Randall It opens on January 22 and can be found in Apple and Spotify podcasts. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



