Ukrainian prime minister offers to resign for alleged insults against the president | Ukraine news

Kiev, Ukraine – The besieged Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk presented his resignation on Friday when a scandal develops over what appears to be leaked tapes of him criticizing the "primitive,quot; views of the new anti-establishment president on the economy.

A man whose voice resembles that of Honcharuk is heard in three audio files posted on YouTube this week, which claim to be recordings of conversations between the prime minister and finance officials, including the finance minister.

It is said that Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer who became prime minister of Ukraine in August, said "Zelenskyy has a very primitive understanding of the economy," and He also hears himself calling himself a "layman,quot; in economic matters.

Honcharuk submitted his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said he would "consider it," according to the president's office. The Verkhovna Rada, the lower house of the Ukrainian parliament, dominated by the Zelenskyy Servant of the People party, met on Friday to discuss the scandal.

"Many influence groups, which are trying to gain access to financial flows, benefit from such a presentation, but this is not true," Honcharuk posted on Facebook on Friday morning, according to the Kyiv Post.

"I came to this position to execute the president's program. He is for me a model of openness and honesty. However, I wrote the resignation letter to discard any doubt of our respect and trust to the president."

Honcharuk said Friday that the recording had been "altered,quot;, improvised from fragments of registered government meetings.

"Its content artificially creates the impression that my team and I don't respect the president, who is our political leader," Honcharuk said on social media.

He did not comment if his voice was heard on the recording, but on Thursday he said that the rage would not "scare him,quot;, since his government would be "even more stubborn in uprooting corruption and blocking the currents,quot; of illegal financial operations. .

His government, which consists largely of new politicians and former junior officials, has been criticized for an inconsistent approach to reforms and for failing to comply with Zelenskyy's populist elections that promises to nullify the power of regional oligarchs, to take strong action against Corruption and reform. an economy limped by the Russian annexation of Crimea and an armed conflict in two separatist provinces.

"His government could begin the process of replacing elites, changing the decision-making system that went against the wishes of several oligarchic groups in Ukraine, but on the other hand, they could not make this work systemic, they did not start the reforms (the public) expected from them, "Igar Tyshkevich, from the Kiev-based group of experts The Future Institute, told Al Jazeera.

The Honcharuk government has also faced two political crises that were not theirs.

The first is the ongoing scandal surrounding the alleged attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, the former vice president of the United States. United.

The second is the demolition on January 8 of a Ukrainian commercial aircraft by an Iranian missile, which resulted in the death of 176 passengers and crew on board.