UFC 246: Conor McGregor predicts Donald Cerrone's KO, insists there is no bad blood between peers

Conor McGregor promised that blood would be shed in his welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday.

McGregor will enter the Octagon for the first time since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 when he faces Cerrone in Las Vegas.

The former champion and Cerrone were involved in a heated exchange during a press conference in 2015, but they were much more respectful on Wednesday.

Still, McGregor (21-4) predicted a knockout victory, although he spoke of his respect for Cerrone.

"I've had my round trip with Donald over the years," he said. "The last time we talked or even saw each other would have been at that press conference many years ago. A lot has changed since then.

"He was the interim featherweight world champion at the time and Donald predicted he would not beat (José) Aldo. I went through Aldo. He predicted he was too small for the 155-pound division; I conquered that division."

"We have had a good round trip, Donald and I, and over time he has become a family man. Obviously you have seen him compete so many times that it is difficult not to respect Donald at this time and he has my respect

"Although there will be spilled blood on January 18, it won't be bad blood, and for Mystic Mac's prediction, it will be a KO."

Cerrone is excited to face McGregor and said it would be the biggest challenge of his career so far.

"I look forward to four or five rounds of battles with this guy, man," he said. "I don't want anything easy … it's good to be there with him and really come in and give everything we have. I'm going five rounds with this guy, I can't wait. Until Saturday night."

He added: "He is the two-time champion who holds the belt, so you can definitely say that this is the date of the toughest battle I have intervened in and I am happy."

"Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it in the big fight. Well, mother, this is the biggest one. Let's see."