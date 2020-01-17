UFC 246: Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone do weight

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone weighed at the 170-pound limit before their fight at UFC 246 on Saturday.

Both fighters are considered natural lightweights and have asked questions about whether McGregor, who will return to the Octagon after 15 months of absence since his defeat by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov, could achieve his goal. The duo tipped the balance at 170 pounds on Friday in Las Vegas.

The fight takes place in the welterweight and McGregor expects it to be the first of three fights for the season, with his eyes apparently on Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

The Irish franc probably needs a positive result against Cerrone, the all-time winning leader in the UFC, if he wants to have the opportunity to realize such ambitions.

The time McGregor moved away from mixed martial arts began with a six-month ban imposed after a post-fight fight outside the cage that clouded his meeting with Khabib, and there was no escape from controversy in the intervening period.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with armed robbery and criminal mischief last March after it was alleged that he took a man's phone and crashed it in Miami. Subsequently, the charges for inconsistencies in the prosecutor's testimony were dropped. In November, he was fined 1,000 euros after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a pub in Dublin.

McGregor was 1-1 in his two previous welterweight fights, losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 before winning the rematch at UFC 202.

Cerrone has won six of his 10 previous outings with 170 pounds, but lost his last two lightweight fights.