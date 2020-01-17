U.S. Court of Appeals UU. Order the dismissal of the demand for youth climate change News USA

%MINIFYHTMLc8fafa37d2a3c7018ee3221e0d8f3fed11% %MINIFYHTMLc8fafa37d2a3c7018ee3221e0d8f3fed12%

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from children and youth who claimed they had the constitutional right to be protected from climate change, in a major setback to efforts to encourage the US government to address the problem.

In a decision 2-1, the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit of the United States said that the plaintiffs, who were between 8 and 19 years old when the lawsuit began in 2015, lacked legal standing to sue the United States.

Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz said that most came to their conclusion "reluctantly," given "convincing,quot; evidence that the government had long promoted fossil fuels despite knowing that they could cause catastrophic climate change, and that not changing policies could accelerate an "environmental apocalypse."

The plaintiffs' lawyers did not comment immediately. The United States Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Twenty-one children and young adults had accused federal officials and oil industry executives of violating their right to due process to a "climate system capable of sustaining human life," knowing for decades that carbon pollution poisons the environment but He did nothing about it.

The government argued that neither the law nor the history of the United States supported the affirmation of young people of a fundamental right to a "habitable climate." He also called the lawsuit an unconstitutional attempt to control the climate and energy policy of the entire country through a single court.

Hurwitz said the case left "few grounds to deny that climate change is happening at an increasingly rapid pace," but that addressing it required "complex political decisions entrusted, for better or worse, to the wisdom and discretion of the House. Blanca and the Congress. " .

"That the other branches have abdicated their responsibility to remedy the problem does not confer on the courts of Article III, no matter how well intentioned, the ability to put themselves in their place," he wrote.

The dissident judge, federal district judge Josephine Staton, said the Constitution did not "condone the intentional destruction of the nation,quot; through climate change, comparing the government's inaction to close all defenses to an asteroid that rushes toward the Land.

"No case alone can avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change predicted by the government and scientists," he wrote. "The simple fact that this lawsuit cannot stop climate change by itself does not mean that it does not present an adequate claim for judicial resolution."

Dan Farber, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said the ruling closed the door to federal litigation seeking "courts to take bold action on climate change on their own."

The judges on the panel were appointed by President Barack Obama, a Democrat. US District Judge Ann Aiken in Eugene, Oregon, had allowed the case to proceed.