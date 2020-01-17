U.S. Army UU. Spend more than $ 5 billion on new communication systems – Defense Blog

The United States Army will spend $ 5.1 billion for a new interoperable tactical network, also called Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II).

The Department of Defense said the United States Army awards $ 5 billion for GTACS II to several defense companies. Workplaces and financing will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of January 5, 2030.

The new GTACS II contract vehicle will allow several companies to compete for up to $ 5.1 billion over a period of ten years to support the command, control and tactical communications of the Executive Office of the US Army Program. UU. (PEO C3T) and the project manager's tactical network (PM tactical network)

GTACS II covers information technology and hardware services to support the development of tactical communications networks for soldiers.

It also includes software and hardware engineering, program management and analysis, systems engineering and supply chain management.

The U.S. Army UU. It seeks to rapidly develop technology to support network battle command solutions. GTACS II will support the financing and is expected to run until January 5, 2030 with a five-year base period and a five-year option period. This contract vehicle can be used by other agencies and organizations in support of their missions.