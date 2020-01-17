Tyler, the creator buys sunglasses from Passerby's second-hand store for $ 100

WENN / Avalon

According to reports, the singer of & # 39; Earfquake & # 39; He has expressed interest in the tones used by a woman when he saw her walking through the block in the Chelsea area of ​​New York.

Tyler the creator He bought a pair of "fire" sunglasses from a woman who still wore them on the streets of New York.

The "Earfquake" singer brightened the woman's glasses and sent her bodyguard to offer her $ 50 (£ 38) in exchange for the glasses.

According to TMZ editors, the woman was walking through the block in the Chelsea area of ​​the city when Tyler passed it and said: "Your glasses are fire!"

The woman, who was wearing headphones, kept moving until she felt a tap on her shoulder and found Tyler's bodyguard asking her to buy her glasses for $ 50. She reportedly refused at first, but when Tyler's employee raised the bet at $ 100 (£ 76) for his $ 10 blinds (£ 7), he soon accepted.

The woman was escorted to a nearby ice cream shop, where the Yonkers rapper was sitting enjoying a gift and handed him the cash.