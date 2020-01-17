Tyler Perry talks about the most important lessons he learned in Hollywood

Tyler Perry partnered with Netflix, the transmission giants, to create and launch his latest project and his first film with the studio, A fall of grace, which marks an important turning point in the career of the actor / director / writer.

During a recent conversation with BET, Tyler talked about what it was like to work with Netflix, as well as one of the most important lessons he learned while working in Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general.

As filmmaker fans know, their first screen adaptation was Diary of a crazy black Woman, released 15 years ago in 2005. Crystal Fox, the star of the film, worked with the director several times over the years, including Payne's house in addition to Those who have and do not have.

When the media asked him what it was like to work in Hollywood, Perry said he had learned to stay "true,quot; to his voice and his artistic vision. The filmmaker says he is more than aware of who his audience is and how to please them.

Perry stated that it is crucial for an artist to stay on his path, avoid attending to opinions and others, and create art that resonates with oneself, above all. Perry, at the end of the conversation, said that his ability to stay aligned with his own artistic vision is what kept him going all these years.

"Wow, 15 years," said the director. Earlier in the interview, Perry also shared his thoughts on the millennial division and the baby boomers. According to Tyler, he believes that Millennials believe that baby boomers are not able to think "deeply."

Paraphrasing the Payne's house creator, Millennials forget that baby boomers were also young once, and they know what is happening just like the younger generation. In the same interview, Perry also explained how he didn't use a writer's room.

Ad

Since then, Perry has become one of the most successful men in the entertainment industry. In 2011, Forbes listed him as the highest paid man in entertainment, with an estimated $ 130 million earned between May 2010 and 2011.



Post views:

0 0