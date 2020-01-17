Tyler Perry explains why he doesn't have a writers room after the viral tweet

Days ago, a tweet sent by Tyler Perry went viral because of his found reactions. The super-talented playwright and producer revealed that his film studio does not have a writers room because he writes all its content.

While some applauded the actor's work ethic, others considered it to be something negative.

Tyler is the creator of the only black studio of its size. Many people felt that it could give way to an underrepresented community by hiring black writers who cannot find work in the industry dominated by white men.

In addition, there were spectators of his work who felt that if he had more voices in the room, he would be able to produce higher quality content.

In a recent interview, Tyler talked about why he doesn't need anyone else's help to come up with stories or dialogues.

‘Then, when I started my career, I got an agreement with TBS. When it was time to hire staff, I went to DGA, SAG and IATSE (all the unions that represent directors, actors and actors) and I told them: & # 39; TBS is not paying me money in advance, I am financing these shows myself . I'm not Sony, I'm not Disney; I need to reach an agreement for payment rates. "They have made excellent offers for me. At that time, I had a group of writers who were not united, and I was not happy with every script they wrote. They were not speaking to the voice. They just didn't get it. "

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let's get 2020! pic.twitter.com/BzADIi1rAa – Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 6, 2020

He went on to say that writers even made their grades plummet at one point.

‘Later, my mother got sick. So I put a writers room for one of my shows. We are now a WGA program and I am paying WGA fees. What scripts are they delivering? Grades are going down. So now I have to go in and give notes on how to rewrite them. And if I still don't like it, I have to pay them again for another rewrite. At one point, I thought they were sending scripts that would need rewriting to get paid several times. And these are the blacks. "

Ad

What do you think of Perry's explanation?



Post views:

0 0