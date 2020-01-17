Tyler Perry denies making money with women's pain

%MINIFYHTMLc64515f8d63c3faeb79e97c07edb337b11% %MINIFYHTMLc64515f8d63c3faeb79e97c07edb337b12%

The director of & # 39; Haves and the Have Nots & # 39; He addresses his reputation for making films about suffered women, insisting that it was not his goal to make money from people's pain.

Tyler perry He has denied exploiting the suffering of women for his films, insisting that he is only "trying to tell a story" through his films.

The director has built a reputation for making films about suffered women, even in his new thriller "A fall of grace"But at the movie's premiere, Tyler told the New York Post Page Six gossip column that his main goal with his art is to realistically portray a story.

"I always try to send a message that you don't have to deal with this shit," he explained. "It's not about making money with the pain of a woman, it's about telling a story. And I want people, especially black women, to get out of saying," Oh, he's making money with black women & # 39 ;. "

In a separate interview with the Chicago Sun Times, Tyler spoke about his writing process, which has been the subject of much debate since it was revealed that he does not have a writers room.

"As I write, I am really a fly on the wall, I listen to the characters and let them tell me their experience. I am not judging them," he explained. "When I write, I just want to know what they say and why they say it. I am literally dictating what I hear and see in my mind. I don't go out with a subject in mind. I don't go out with a message. I just let them go on their journey."

"As they will say something that will become my catalyst to discover what they mean, I will pursue their motivation. And so I find it in my writing the way you see it in the movie."