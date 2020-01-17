Twitter Suspects Kylie Jenner underwent "rib removal,quot; surgery – Shocking photos!

It is suspected that Kylie Jenner underwent the controversial "rib extraction,quot; surgery performed by hundreds of her fans on social networks. Rib removal surgery is a cosmetic procedure in which doctors remove a woman's ribs to create the illusion of a smaller waist.

Rumors that Kylie had her ribs removed began yesterday, when new photos of Kylie came online.

In the photos, Kylie Jenner was seen leaving the Polacheck jewelers in Calabasas with a printed patterned jumpsuit.

Kylie showed her new exaggerated curves while jumping on her ride.

And the unnatural nature of Kylie's curves kicked the rumor in full swing.

Rib removal surgery is extremely dangerous, so much so that it is considered illegal in the United States.

But doctors abroad, especially Mexico, perform the procedure routinely.

Amanda Lepore, a celebrity with an extremely small waist, has publicly admitted that she underwent surgery. Amanda told a mag: "They have done my boobs and made my lips, they have reduced my lower lip and they have broken my lower rib. I think Raquel Welch and Cher also did it. It is illegal in the USA. UU., But I did it in Mexico. They break the floating rib on the back and push it so that there is no scar left. "

In other news from Kylie, Klauber Brothers, Inc., a 161-year-old lace company, is suing Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner for copyright infringement, claiming that their fashion brands used copyrighted lace patterns. in the design of two of his articles. .

Klauber, which was founded in Germany in 1859, specifically disagrees with two items: the "Kylie thong panties,quot; sold at the official Kylie Jenner online store, and a slip sold under the Kendall + Kylie brand, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

According to Klauber, the waistband of Kylie Thong's panties uses the company's two-dimensional copyrighted lace design, while the slip uses one of Klauber's other lace patterns.