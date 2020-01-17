Twitter Suspects Kylie Jenner underwent "rib removal,quot; surgery – Shocking photos!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

It is suspected that Kylie Jenner underwent the controversial "rib extraction,quot; surgery performed by hundreds of her fans on social networks. Rib removal surgery is a cosmetic procedure in which doctors remove a woman's ribs to create the illusion of a smaller waist.

Rumors that Kylie had her ribs removed began yesterday, when new photos of Kylie came online.

In the photos, Kylie Jenner was seen leaving the Polacheck jewelers in Calabasas with a printed patterned jumpsuit.

Kylie showed her new exaggerated curves while jumping on her ride.

And the unnatural nature of Kylie's curves kicked the rumor in full swing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here