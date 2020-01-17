Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Aaron Wan-Bissaka: a clash of styles at the heart of an old rivalry | Soccer news







"Nobody wants to grow up and be Gary Neville," Jamie Carragher joked about his co-expert on Monday Night Football in September 2013.

"If you are a full-back, or you are a failed end or you are a failed center. You end up there by hook or by crook."

Gianluca Vialli, the former striker of Italy and Chelsea, echoed that sentiment, postulating that the right back was always the weakest link in a team, given that left-handers were worship.

If you had something about yourself and had the right foot, you would play in the middle of the center given your height or later, so the theory was.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a month after his 15th birthday when Carragher spoke those now infamous words.

But ask any son of a Liverpool persuasion this week, as elected champions prepare to receive Manchester United, live Sky sports – To whom they wish to emulate some day, and the local boy with the name of double cannon will occupy a prominent place in that list.

Alexander Alexander-Arnold made his Premier League debut against United in January 2017

It was last October when Neville highlighted the rise of Alexander-Arnold as the bearer of the modern back.

Tottenham had been defeated 2-1 at Anfield, a game in which Liverpool's right back had failed to register an assist, but had been a constant source of creativity for the hosts.

"Liverpool's full-backs are simply sensational," said Neville. Sky sports. "Trent Alexander-Arnold is amazing.

"From the moment I saw him in that first game at Old Trafford (in January 2017) his temper was incredible. Being thrown during that game, he was outstanding from minute one."

"But now, he is reaching a point where he is one of the best laterals I have seen in the future. His pass is incredible. He must take his defense as seriously as his attack, and then you have a complete class lap world there. "

With his ballet movement, quick thinking and laser vision, Alexander-Arnold has taken his game to new heights.

They have even suggested that Liverpool's No. 66 should be played in a more advanced position, with the aim of potentially replicating the transformation of Gareth Bale into a goal goal.

However, given the possibilities he creates from his place on the right side and the best defensive record this season after six successive clean sheets, Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry.

Can United's counterattack expose space behind?

What Alexander-Arnold can sometimes lack in concentration and defensive positioning, more than compensates to go in the other direction, producing more assists and open play crossings than any other Premier League player since the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign.

Speaking earlier this season, Graeme Souness admitted that at age 21, and with only nine England limits to his name, the product of the Liverpool academy will improve defensively when faced with a more rigid opposition.

the Sky sports The expert said during the fall: "Trent is five years younger than Andy Robertson, it is not the final article when it comes to defending, but has he learned that part of his game in recent years?

"Maybe it's because he spends a lot of time on the front foot. They have such good players around them, that they aren't asked to do much at the other end, but sometimes it will cost them."

"That is a part of the game that you can learn, the easiest part. What you have in abundance is athletics, and you have a right foot wand."

"He can whip the balls when he enters mid-attack. He is a very special player, who will only get better."

Contrary to the slightly ironic assertion of Carragher, Cafu and Roberto Carlos were busy redefining the role of full-back for Brazil during the 1990s, but Alexander-Arnold is possibly the closest that England has come to produce a player of that kind. Lethal combination of style and strength.

The commitment to Trent

Liverpool are the fugitive leaders of the Premier League, 16 clear points at the top, 38 games without defeat in the league. His score of 61 of 21 matches represents the best start for a campaign of any team in the history of the five best leagues in Europe.

But despite all its attributes and praise, it is Alexander-Arnold who is the main game creator. In the five major European leagues in this campaign, only Kevin De Bruyne (14), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich, 11), Luis Alberto (Lazio, 11) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, 9) have provided more assists.

This weekend's clash at Anfield presents a fascinating clash of styles.

2:50 Sky Sports tactics expert Danny Higginbotham highlights how Joe Gomez's return to Liverpool's defense allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to focus on his strengths of attack. Sky Sports tactics expert Danny Higginbotham highlights how Joe Gomez's return to Liverpool's defense allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to focus on his strengths of attack.

Manchester United has the third best record against the top half of the table given their preparation to counterattack, losing only two of their 10 games, winning four and drawing four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team only had 32 percent possession during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the back of October, and the follow-up has been highlighted as an area where Alexander-Arnold can improve.

It was debated about Monday Night Football after Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in November.

Alexander-Arnold starred Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Leicester in December

"It's compensation," Carragher admitted. "You would never get Trent out of the Liverpool team, but it's not a compensation where you say it's okay not to run back and be better on the defensive."

"You want to keep what you have in terms of moving forward because you are the most creative player in the Liverpool team, but you still have to improve on the other side of things."

"And I hope the staff keeps sending that message to you daily. Just run, it's very basic."

Can Wan-Bissaka reproduce Sterling's master class?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had a stable start in his career at Manchester United

England's manager, Gareth Southgate, has a shame of riches on the right side, with the use of Reece James Chelsea this season, and the appearance of Max Aarons in Norwich adding greater strength in depth to compete alongside the established couple from Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Where could Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently sit in the hierarchical order?

With Crystal Palace last period, his 129-tack account placed him third behind former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye (142) and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester (143), which earned him a £ 50 million transfer to Manchester United in the summer past.

In Super sundayHe will hope to promote his claims for the position with the perfect opportunity to demonstrate his qualities when faced with canceling Liverpool's red arrows.

The side has gone stronger and stronger during his team's 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium last month, making the best of his duel with Raheem Sterling.

Wan-Bissaka produced five tackles, more than any other player, since Sterling was subdued, and the 22-year-old will savor facing Sadio Mane, the newly crowned African footballer of the year.

But, like Alexander-Arnold, it is not yet the finished article.

The inconsistency that comes with the youth was shown during the subsequent 2-0 defeat at Watford, where a reckless challenge against Ismaila Sarr inside the box led Troy Deeney to double the hosts' lead.

Souness later said: "He goes to the ground a lot, Wan-Bissaka, which is not a great sign for a defender."

"That means you're not reading it early. The best men rarely fall to the ground. They fall to the ground when it's the last ditch or have been caught in their heels or someone has done something very special against them."

Having been converted from playing as a striker during his youth career, Wan-Bissaka's meteoric rise would not have happened without receiving such a constructive criticism calmly.

David de Gea, who ironically was to blame for the first Watford, had similar doubts at the beginning of his United career, only to emerge as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

By signing a six-year contract at Old Trafford worth £ 25 million, it is believed that the Croydon-born defender will endorse the right berth, but on Sunday he will see a contrast to his opposite number.

When Alexander-Arnold carries all the characteristics of a complete attack, Wan-Bissaka resembles a setback, focused on perfecting the art of defense.

Only Ndidi (138) and midfielder Watford Etienne Capoue (124) have made more interceptions than the 123 on the US side. This season, Wan-Bissaka once again occupies a prominent place in tackles, with only Ricardo Pereira producing more.

& # 39; Attack production will define the career of United & # 39;

By making the high-profile shift to the north, the intrigue was whether Wan-Bissaka could add more creativity to his game as part of a higher team with higher expectations, but the United defender has created only nine Premier League opportunities. League this season. Alexander-Arnold has registered 60.

"What will define his career at Manchester United, probably more than the defensive side, will be what he is in the middle of the attack field, where he probably doesn't have as much experience," Carragher said after United's 1-1 draw with Lobos. last August.

The expectation at the time was that United would not fight to get clean sheets, but only Tottenham and Norwich (both two) have kept less than their four in the Premier League.

It seems that Wan-Bissaka loves nothing more than doing tackles, but this is born of necessity rather than preference. His explosive rhythm is often what brings him out of trouble to atone for his initial position.

In the other sense, Alexander-Arnold occupies the first place in assists and crossings of open play since the beginning of last season, while Wan-Bissaka is ranked 82 and 21 in the respective lists.

Where Klopp has all his pieces in place, this season has shown that the puzzle facing Solskjaer is a four or five window project.

Where once the full-back was judged primarily for its ability to prevent extremes from slipping past them, mastering the art of individual defense is no longer necessarily sufficient for international recognition.

Surprisingly, given its price, Wan-Bissaka has not yet earned an upper limit for England, and is still eligible to play in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Southgate has preferred to use full backs capable of contributing offensively, and it is only through the implementation of greater defensive insurance by United that Wan-Bissaka can fully meet its criteria, emulating Alexander-Arnold's incursions by the correct channel

Achieving a balance between these natural defensive tendencies and having a greater attack capacity is your next challenge, and, by hook or by crook, you can decide who wins the last renewal of an old rivalry.

