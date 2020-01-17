Trailer review: Love Aaj Kal

Movie: Love Aaj Kal

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Aarushi Sharma

Rating: 2.5 / 5

In 2009, Imtiaz Ali delivered a masterpiece with Love Aaj Kal. The film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone was a rage among young people who told us two stories set in two completely different times and showed us how different but similar they were. More than a decade later, the franchise continues with Saif's daughter, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan plays a double role in the film while falling in love with Sara in the story set in the current era and Arushi Sharma plays heroin in the part of the past story.

Like the prequel, Love Aaj Kal shows us the complications of the relationships that exist today and contrasts them with the problems faced by couples in the past. Just by watching the trailer, we are sure that Sara Ali Khan is a budding star. Along with its dazzling appearance, the young star has a lovely presence on the screen and captures all her attention when framed. Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma also seem to have done justice to their parts.

All in all, it seems that Love Aaj Kal has all the necessary elements of an Imtiaz Ali movie and we can't wait to see it on the big screen on Valentine's Day.