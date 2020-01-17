Tisha Campbell responds to Martin Lawrence saying he lied about sexual harassment

Tisha Martin-Campbell visited the talk show during the day, The Talk, to address recent comments made by her former "Martin,quot; co-star, Martin Lawrence, where he said he never sexually harassed her.

In 1996, the actress left the successful program, Martin, and sued both the program and Martin Lawerence for sexual harassment. The matter was subsequently resolved and Tisha returned to the program on the condition that she and Martin film their scenes separately.

