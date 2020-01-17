Tisha Campbell responds to Martin Lawrence saying he lied about sexual harassment

Tisha Martin-Campbell visited the talk show during the day, The Talk, to address recent comments made by her former "Martin,quot; co-star, Martin Lawrence, where he said he never sexually harassed her.

In 1996, the actress left the successful program, Martin, and sued both the program and Martin Lawerence for sexual harassment. The matter was subsequently resolved and Tisha returned to the program on the condition that she and Martin film their scenes separately.

Martin addressed Tisha in a recent interview and said there was never sexual harassment.

In response to this, Tisha met with the ladies of The Talk to address Martin's comments. She said: "I can't go into many details about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no," he told the ladies.

"He called me in a minute … He said: & # 39; Do not read what it is, there are many people who try to bring out the past and try to make it news today. But, you know T, we are good. I love you and I love your family. "

Despite their initial shock, both stars maintain that they are still "good."

"I will not go into details, because I want to respect your privacy, and I want to respect mine," he continued. "But I will say that, in the end, it was nothing but laughter and healing. And I had the opportunity to experience that, and I am very happy to be in a good place at this time."

Martin Lawrence has always denied all allegations against sexual harassment.