Tisha Campbell arrives in Martin Lawrence after she denies allegations of sexual harassment

While people suggest that & # 39; applaud & # 39; to the actor of & # 39; Bad Boys 3 & # 39 ;, Tisha reveals that she is not interested in returning the fire in addition to insinuating that they no longer have bad blood.

Martin Lawrence Y Tisha CampbellThe last tension arose recently when the actor returned to be the center of attention before the long-awaited "Bad Boys for Life"He was previously asked about a sexual assault lawsuit against him that his co-star" Martin "in 1997 and called" bull ", much to Tisha's surprise.

Talking about "The conversation"On Thursday, January 16," I can't go into too much detail about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no. But what I can say is … I was actually a little surprised. There were people in my ear [saying] just to shut up and say nothing. And then there were other people who said: & # 39; You need to applaud! & # 39; "

However, Tisha revealed that she was not interested in shooting the actor, besides mentioning that they no longer had bad blood. "But I thought, I took a day and said: & # 39; I'm going to hit him & # 39;". So I hit it. He called me in a minute. It didn't even take him a minute to call me again. "

"I thought, & # 39; Hey! & # 39; It was like, & # 39; T! & # 39; I said:" Me! Are we all right? "And he said:" Yes, T, don't read … There are many people who try to bring out the past and try to make it news today. But T, we are fine. I love you, I love your family and I was like, & # 39; it's fine & # 39; "he continued.

Martin previously addressed the lawsuit in an interview with GQ magazine. When asked about the reason for the cancellation in the new interview, the star said, "Well, how can I say this? It was just time to finish. Let's say it that way. It was just that, at that time, there were some , um, they said some things that … "He was referring to the lawsuit, although he ruled out that it would ever happen. "None of that was true. There were many bulls ** t," he said.

In 1997, Tisha claimed that he experienced "obsessive" physical and emotional abuse by Martin, including "repeated and growing sexual harassment, sexual assault and violent threats," on the set of "Martin." He later refused to film most of the fifth season, which led viewers of the show to assume that their contentious lawsuit was the reason why "Martin" ended in his fifth season. However, Martin refuted this notion.

However, despite all the things that happened in the past, Martin and Tisha remain on good terms. They have spent time together and Martin even said in the interview that he still loves the "House Party" star. "I love Tisha," he told the interviewer. "I've seen her then and now, from time to time, always nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I've always had her."