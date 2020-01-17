Thursday golf summary: Ernie Els starts slowly, Danielle Kang leads | Golf news





Ernie Els turned 50 in October

Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jiménez share early leadership in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, while Ernie Els struggled in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Langer mixed nine birdies with a bogey on the Hualalai golf course on his way to opening round 64, while Jimenez matched the German total with a start of the season without a bogey.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"Playing very well, very solid," Jiménez said. "I miss a couple of shots, but I'm not used to distance. I made good ups and downs and then birdie chances."

Jimenez made birdie on four of his last six holes in Hawaii

Woody Austin is in third place ahead of Kenny Perry and Joe Durrant, while Fred Couples and defending Cup champion Charles Schwab Scott McCarron are in the group with five less.

Tom Watson and John Daly were among the players who recorded a three below 69, while Els is tied for 30th in the 37-man field after making four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his opening 72 .

Kang runs ahead in Florida

Kang is three times winner on the LPGA Tour

Danielle Kang had her LPGA Tour season with a quick start with an opening round 63 at the Diamond Resorts Champions Tournament in Florida.

Kang loaded nine birdies and a single bogey at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to open a two-stroke lead over Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park.

Park, recently named the player of the decade on the LPGA Tour, had a ghost-free start to the week, while Celine Boutier leads the European interest and is in the group in five less that also includes Lexi Thompson.

LPGA Golf Live Tour Live

The Bronte Law of England is six of the pace after a first-round 69, while Georgia Hall bogeed two of his last three holes to sign for one less than 70.

Ramírez leads amateur event

Ivan Camilo Ramírez went through windy conditions to get a two-shot advantage in the first round of the Latin American Amateur Championship in Mexico.

The Colombian registered a 68 of less than three to get ahead of the Chilean duo Lukas Roessler and Gabriel Morgan Birke, on a day when only three of the 108 men managed to reach the level.

Ramirez recovered from bogeying two of his three opening holes to pick up a shot in the fifth and then publish four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the curve on his way to set the goal.

Golf Live

The winner of this week's event earns a place in The Masters and The Open, as long as he remains an amateur, as well as entering the final qualifying stage for the US Open.