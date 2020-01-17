The US Supreme Court UU. It deals with the presidential dispute of the Electoral College News USA

%MINIFYHTML9bbc4a9e2e6dac228d43e214bf379bb111% %MINIFYHTML9bbc4a9e2e6dac228d43e214bf379bb112%

As the 2020 race warms up, the Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a dispute involving the complex system of presidential elections in the United States, focusing on whether Electoral College voters are free to break their promises to support the candidate who wins the popular vote of his state, an act that could void an election.

The Supreme Court will take appeals in two cases, from the state of Washington and Colorado, that involve voters who decided to vote in the Electoral College process for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, even though she won the popular vote in their states

The judges will determine whether the so-called unfaithful electors have the discretion to cast the votes of the Electoral College as they deem appropriate or if the states may impose restrictions, even with penalties. The case is expected to be discussed in April and decided at the end of June.

President Donald Trump seeks re-election on November 3, with a field of Democrats seeking the nomination of his party to challenge him. His administration did not take sides in any of the cases.

"We are pleased that the Supreme Court has recognized the paramount importance of clearly determining the rules of the road for presidential voters for the upcoming elections and all future elections," said Lawrence Lessig, a lawyer for the unfaithful voters sanctioned in Washington and Colorado.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, said she hopes judges will allow states to enforce their laws.

"Presidents who are not elected and inexplicable should not be allowed to decide presidential elections without taking into account voter elections and state law," Griswold said.

The dispute involves the US presidential election system. UU. Established in the US Constitution. UU. In which the winner is determined not by accumulating a majority of the national popular vote but by securing a majority of the electoral votes assigned to the 50 US states. UU. And to the District of Columbia

People who serve as voters of the Electoral College, usually party supporters, cast these votes. All states, except Maine and Nebraska, have a "winner takes everything,quot; system that gives all voters to the presidential candidate who wins the state's popular vote.

The number of voters in each state is the sum of its two US senators and their number of members in the House of Representatives, according to the size of the population. The District of Columbia, which is not a state, has three voters assigned.

Generally, a formality overlooked, the Electoral College became more important after the 2016 elections, when 10 voters voted for someone other than their party's candidate. That was an unusually high number of unfaithful voters who could have changed the outcome in five of the 58 previous US presidential elections, according to legal documents in one of the appeals filed in the Supreme Court.

The popular vote

Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a margin of 304 to 227 votes from the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote nationwide by some three million votes. Unfaithful voters could change the outcome of presidential elections with thinner margins of the Electoral College.

Voters pledge to vote for their party's candidate if that person wins the state's popular vote. In the cases in question are laws that require voters to keep those promises.

While 32 states and the District of Columbia have such laws, a handful applies them by eliminating and replacing unfaithful voters or, in some cases, imposing fines.

The plaintiffs challenged the sanctions, saying they were deprived of their rights under Article II of the Constitution and its 12th Amendment, which explain the process of the Electoral College.

In Colorado, an elector, Micheal Baca, was replaced and his vote canceled when he tried to vote for Republican John Kasich, former governor of Ohio. A federal judge dismissed Baca's challenge, but the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, based in Denver, revived the lawsuit last year, concluding that Baca's constitutional rights were violated.

The Washington state case arose after three unfaithful voters voted for former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell, a moderate Republican, instead of Clinton. Each of them received a $ 1,000 fine for their challenge, which they called the first penalty of its kind in the history of the United States. The Washington Supreme Court in 2019 confirmed the fines.