The ultimate guide for all celebrities in Fashion Week: Fall 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14
Fashion week has officially arrived once again.

Only a few months after saying goodbye to spring fashion week in September, the next season of the biannual tradition is already upon us. Of course, with all the catwalks and supermodels that strut them come the famous faces that fly around the world to watch.

With the haute couture designs that were already announced on the catwalks, celebrities have been appearing on their way to ultra-elegant and exclusive shows and parties. Thanks to the butterflies stationed at each event on list A, fans can see not only what is on the track, but also who appeared to see … and what they are wearing, of course. And, as it shows Jennifer LopezSurprise appearance in the Versace show last season, it is really unknown who can appear to watch, or strut.

Since fashion week would not be complete without star sightings, we have it covered in each.

As fashion weeks unfold in New York, London, Milan and Paris, E! The news will keep you updated on all celebrities with this handy gallery.

Keep scrolling to see the stars that have already gone to fashion week and continue checking until February to see all the sightings, and fabulous fashion, to come.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Dior Homme, Paris Fashion Week, Star Sightings

Francois Durand for Dior / Getty Images

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Younes Bendjima, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images

Younes Bendjima

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Noomi Rapace, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images

Noomi Rapace

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Robert Pattinson, Cara Delevingne, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Cara Delevingne

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Luka Sabbat, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Courtney Love, Jordan Barrett, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Courtney Love and Jordan Barrett

He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

He attended the Dior perfume dinner on January 17.

Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair

He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.

Neymar, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Neymar

He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.

Suki Waterhouse, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.

Charles Melton, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Charles Melton

He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.

Machine Gun Kelly, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Kelly machine gun

He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.

J Balvin, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star sightings

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

J Balvin

He attended the Casablanca Menswear parade on January 17.

Tyga, Berluti Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images

Tyga

He attended the Berluti Menswear show on January 17.

Bella Hadid, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Bella Hadid

He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.

Daniel Kaluuya, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.

Diplo, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Diplo

He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.

Migos, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Migos

He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!

