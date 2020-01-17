The ultimate guide for all celebrities in Fashion Week: Fall 2020

Fashion week has officially arrived once again.
Only a few months after saying goodbye to spring fashion week in September, the next season of the biannual tradition is already upon us. Of course, with all the catwalks and supermodels that strut them come the famous faces that fly around the world to watch.
With the haute couture designs that were already announced on the catwalks, celebrities have been appearing on their way to ultra-elegant and exclusive shows and parties. Thanks to the butterflies stationed at each event on list A, fans can see not only what is on the track, but also who appeared to see … and what they are wearing, of course. And, as it shows Jennifer LopezSurprise appearance in the Versace show last season, it is really unknown who can appear to watch, or strut.
Since fashion week would not be complete without star sightings, we have it covered in each.
As fashion weeks unfold in New York, London, Milan and Paris, E! The news will keep you updated on all celebrities with this handy gallery.
Keep scrolling to see the stars that have already gone to fashion week and continue checking until February to see all the sightings, and fabulous fashion, to come.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Francois Durand for Dior / Getty Images
Kate Moss and Lila Moss
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images
Younes Bendjima
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images
Noomi Rapace
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Robert Pattinson and Cara Delevingne
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Luka Sabbat
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Courtney Love and Jordan Barrett
He attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on January 17.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
He attended the Dior perfume dinner on January 17.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair
He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
Neymar
He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse
He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
Charles Melton
He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
Kelly machine gun
He attended the Balmain men's clothing show on January 17.
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images
J Balvin
He attended the Casablanca Menswear parade on January 17.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Images
Tyga
He attended the Berluti Menswear show on January 17.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Bella Hadid
He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Diplo
He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Migos
He attended the Louis Vuitton show on January 16.
