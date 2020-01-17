The U.S. Air Force UU. Take advantage of the robots to remove the painting of the venerable A-10 Lightning II – Defense Blog

The robotic media blasting used to remove paint from fighter jets such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon has existed at Hill Air Force Base for more than three decades. Now, technology is being used for the first time to remove the paint from the A-10 Thunderbolt II.

The 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is updating its traditional process of manual paint removal with media jet by using new generation robots to remove the paint from the A-10s that arrive at the base for the review and maintenance of the Deposit.

All aircraft require regular exterior maintenance to protect their metal surfaces from corrosion due to moisture and hostile environments in which they operate continuously.

The process is expected to reduce the work hours needed to remove the paint from the aircraft, increase safety by removing employees from the blasting atmosphere and generate considerable time and cost savings.

“There will be general improvements that will include a dramatic reduction in exposure to an environment of hexavalent chromium dust. This is perhaps the biggest benefit to the robotic system, ”said Tim Randolph, director of the 576th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “Savings will also be seen with reduced operating time and lower energy consumption, as well as reduced material costs. We have not really found a problem for this system. "

James Gill, Head of Corrosion Control Flight for the 576th AMXS, said that while the traditional process of manual media explosion is effective, it requires a lot of labor and requires teams of workers of at least three full days to complete.

The new paint removal process is done using two robots, each with four hose fittings that move independently on both sides of the plane. In addition, the time to remove an A-10 is reduced from three days to 9-12 hours.

"Compared to the method of manual paint removal, robots use half the amount of explosion media at half the air pressure, while eliminating an extremely precise thickness, evenly, over the entire surface of the plane," said Gill. "This translates into a process that is less stressful for aircraft skins and saves money on media costs, while creating only half of the waste stream."

In addition to the robotics process, a new laser burn process is currently being tested and used in the F-16s with proven success. However, the squad is still maturing the process, and hopes to apply this process to the A-10 in the future.

By using the new robotic technology, the squad is expanding its capacity by adding capacity.

Randolph said that each of the three processes has different inherent capabilities and limitations, but combined together, they can reduce the total time an aircraft spends in maintaining the depot and helps return it to the hunt faster.