The supposed baby of the future mom wildly criticizes him for claiming he has a mental disorder

The creator of successes & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; has asked for a mental health evaluation ordered by the court for Eliza Reign, noting that her behavior & # 39; excessively emotional & # 39; In social networks it is a sign of your mental health problems.

Future apparently he thinks Eliza Reign, who claims to be your baby, suffers from a mental health disorder and wants a judge to help confirm his suspicion. It has been reported that the rapper has requested a mental health evaluation ordered by the court for women.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Future claims that she has been saying harmful things about him on social media and brings to light a history of violence against her former partners with guns. He also points out that his "excessively emotional" behavior in social networks is another sign of mental health problems. Because of this, he believes she needs to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if she has a mental health disorder, as she fears for her safety as well as her daughter's.

The future does not address whether or not he is begetting Eliza's son. However, he claims that she took fertility pills as a plan to get pregnant with a rich man's baby. The 36-year-old woman also states that she only seeks her money using her own son.

Eliza responded to the accusation, commenting on a gossip blog article about this: "Imagine having such a deep concern for the safety of a child who is not yours, of a girl you do not know, who was also obsessed with you" ok sister "

Without stopping there, he took his own account and shared a photo of a spray with the words, "F ** kboy repellent," written on it. In the title of the publication, he wrote: "Life is good," a clear reference to Future's new collaboration with Duck of the same title Then, Eliza followed with a publication that said: "The ability to make VICTIMA FOUL s ** t & play is a true form of MENTAL DISEASE."

The future has not yet responded.