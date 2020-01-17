The supposed baby of the future Mama Eliza Reign calls him to Instagram after rumors that she is jealous of Lori Harvey's romance: "I'm not tripping over that,quot;

If you thought that the ongoing drama between Future and her supposed seventh baby, Eliza Reign, would end soon … you were definitely wrong. In the last chapter of the saga, Eliza turned to her Instagram stories to call Future and crush the rumors that she is jealous of her relationship with Lori Harvey.

It seems that with each passing day, Future and Eliza Reign come and go together about their denounced son, a child for whom a DNA test has not yet been performed. Anyway, while Future was recently in Jamaica in love with his new girlfriend Lori Harvey, some of his fans were accusing Eliza of being "pressured,quot; because she was not subject to Future's affection.

To end the rumors, he decided to tell his side of things and mention the lack of child support and the upbringing of children in the process. It also seems that she may have leaked tea on him by marrying Lori.

In a series of publications, Eliza wrote:

"And you can stop with him." She's pressured on Jamaica. "I'm not tripping over that. I was told that man is going to get married. I just want him to do good to his children EVERYONE. Now go see someone who I care. I mean he told me that everyone would be on his side no matter what he does. This statement was after Reign was born. "

Obviously, the most important conclusion of Eliza's publications is the fact that she claims that Future, 36, is preparing to possibly marry Lori Harvey, 23. The couple only confirmed their relationship publicly about a week ago and, as we know, Lori dated several others in 2019 before confirming things with Future.

Roommates, what do you think about this?