Yovanna Momplaisir, the latest addition to Real Housewives of Atlanta, has revealed that we may have to wait until this season's meeting show to see your #snakegate receipt.

At the beginning of the season, it was revealed that someone had recorded Cynthia Bailey's trash recording Nene Leakes. Yovanna was asked several times if the "snake,quot; was her, which she denied. But on Sunday, Yovanna was forced to clean herself. He denied that someone "recorded,quot; the alleged conversation, but declared that he had "audio."

The co-stars and the spectators were baffled by their confusing revelation.

Yovanna spoke with Jasmine Brand to talk about her alleged receipts:

"I guess you'll have to wait until the meeting to find out," he told the publication.

She also said that she and Nene are still best friends: "We are fine. Nene is my girl, and I think it was all a big misunderstanding. I am making it clear that there is NO AUDIO / RECORDING. I had evidence of a conversation when I said,quot; RECEPTOS "And that was taken out of context." RECEPTOS "It can come in many forms, but now I can see how people would assume it meant audio / recording."

Yovanna, who also called Cynthia Bailey "desperate,quot; for a man during her conversation with the medium, says she is not desperate for a peach.

"I don't feel to dream of holding a peach … contrary to what is believed. I have several businesses, my base, I have returned to acting, I also have many concerts that keep me busy. So unless it is,quot; Peach check "I can compete with all the things I have, I'm fine."