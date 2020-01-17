The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Nene Leakes denies spitting on Kenya Moore: & # 39; I wish I had done it !! & # 39;

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, has denied spitting on his co-star Kenya Moore during a heated exchange, but says he wished he had.

Bravo dropped a preview of the couple's discussion in their recent mid-season trailer, which showed that Nene couldn't physically attack Kenya, before making a gesture as if spitting at her nemesis.

After fans beat her to call her, Nene tweeted the following:

"She needs to be spit on all the horrible things she has said and done! Since she started shitting constantly with me all season, lying on me, saying that I'm high and bipolar. Besides that recent tweet she posted, so Enjoy the moment! I did the act but I didn't spit! I wish I had! I don't regret it. "

In November, Kenya visited What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he said: "I think it's quite dead for me. When someone tries to spit on you, I think they will never be friends with you." "