The red carpet of the SAG Awards is launched by the most adorable dogs

Tenderness overload!
the SAG 2020 Awards requested the help of some adorable dogs to deploy the
Red Silver carpet on Fridays. With only two days to the ceremony, a couple of sweet puppies attended SAG Awards ambassadors Joey king Y Logan Browning, as well as a member of the SAG Awards committee Elizabeth McLaughlin, with the honors of the carpet. After spreading the carpet, Joey and Logan posed for photos with their new furry friends.
"My happy place," Joey, who is nominated at this weekend's ceremony for her work on The act, he wrote on Instagram Story next to a picture of her with a puppy.
"We have the CUTEST team deploying the silver carpet with us this morning!" The SAG Awards team wrote in their Instagram story on Friday.
Joey and Logan have been participating in a series of behind-the-scenes events prior to the awards ceremony on Sunday.
On Friday morning, Logan led to Twitter to write, "I had a lot of fun meeting the incredible producers and sponsors of the @SAGawards last night while they were building the stage! I'm learning a lot about what makes Sunday so special … Prize winnings benefit the #SAGAFTRAfoundation ".
It was only last week that Logan and Joey were announced as ambassadors for the SAG 2020 Awards.
"Our union is a great A $$ deal for us as actors! I respect SAGAFTRA very much and thank you very much." Perfection The actress wrote on Instagram in the middle of the announcement. "I feel incredibly honored to be named Ambassador for 2020 @SAGawards! I can't wait to attend for the first time! ✨ Congratulations on your @joeyking nomination! You killed in The Act!"
Be sure to watch the SAG 2020 Awards this Sunday, January 19, to see which stars take home the prizes!
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.
