The red carpet of the SAG Awards is launched by the most adorable dogs

Tenderness overload!

the SAG 2020 Awards requested the help of some adorable dogs to deploy the Red Silver carpet on Fridays. With only two days to the ceremony, a couple of sweet puppies attended SAG Awards ambassadors Joey king Y Logan Browning, as well as a member of the SAG Awards committee Elizabeth McLaughlin, with the honors of the carpet. After spreading the carpet, Joey and Logan posed for photos with their new furry friends.

"My happy place," Joey, who is nominated at this weekend's ceremony for her work on The act, he wrote on Instagram Story next to a picture of her with a puppy.

"We have the CUTEST team deploying the silver carpet with us this morning!" The SAG Awards team wrote in their Instagram story on Friday.

Joey and Logan have been participating in a series of behind-the-scenes events prior to the awards ceremony on Sunday.