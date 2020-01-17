The Prime Minister of Ukraine offers his resignation after the audio is published online | Ukraine news

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has submitted his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one day after online audio files were published in which he reportedly criticized the president's understanding of the economy.

Oleksiy Honcharuk, 35, announced his decision on social media on Friday morning.

He said the audio files had been "manipulated," mixed between fragments of other recorded speeches to create the impression that he and his colleagues did not respect Zelenskyy, a political rookie who came to power after a career as a television comedian.

"Many influence groups, which are trying to gain access to financial flows, benefit from such a presentation, but this is not true," Honcharuk wrote, according to the Kyiv Post.

"I came to this position to execute the president's program. He is for me a model of openness and honesty. However, I wrote the resignation letter to discard any doubt of our respect and trust to the president."

The president will consider the resignation letter, said Zelenskyy's office.

The audio files that emerged appeared to be a recording of a December meeting of Honcharuk finance officials before a cabinet meeting with the president.

A voice reportedly from Honcharuk explains to his colleagues, including the finance minister, that Zelenskyy had misunderstood the strengthening of the national currency and says that the discussion with him had to be "simple,quot;, because the president did not understand How the economy worked. .

"Zelensky has a very primitive understanding of the economy," said the voice that was believed to be Honcharuk, adding that he himself was a "fool,quot; when it came to economics.

In response to the publication of the audio files, Honchurak said Thursday in a video: "There have been many attacks in the media and online against me and the government."

"This indicates that our team is on the right track. We have already blocked many corruption schemes and are preventing thieves from continuing to steal the country."