The new aircraft carrier of the US Navy. UU. Start aircraft compatibility tests – Defense Blog

The new Gerald R. Ford US Navy class aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed from its Norfolk base port, on January 16 to begin the Aircraft Compatibility Tests (ACT) off the east coast as The first plane, an E -2D landed on board.

ACT continues testing at sea of ​​the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System (EMALS) and the Advanced Detention Equipment (AAG), two exclusive Ford Aircraft Launching Equipment (ALRE) systems, previously conducted in 2018 by the F / A-18 E / F Super Hornet. During this next phase of ACT, compatibility tests will include: T-45 Goshawks, F / A-18 E / F Super Hornets and E / A-18G Growlers of the Air Test and Evaluation Squad 23 (VX-23); and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes and C-2A Greyhounds, from the Air Test and Evaluation Squad 20 (VX-20). This will be the first time that the T-45, E-2D, C-2A and E / A-18G aircraft will launch and recover from the new Navy aircraft carrier.

"Ford is now demonstrating all the test work done at the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ Joint Base over the past year and a half, that we can fly fleet aircraft like a ship with integrated EMALS and AAG," Cmdr said. Mehdi "Metro,quot; Akacem, Ford air chief. "This is very exciting, and it is the culmination of a year and a half of training, anticipation and teamwork."

Ford flew for the last time in January 2018 and has 747 launches and arrests to date. This round of tests will allow the crew to further test the improvements made during their post-shakedown (PSA) availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding, while allowing the crew to gain experience in these unique systems.

"This is one of the reasons I love the Navy," said Aviation Boatswain's fellow aviator Xavier Pettway of Jacksonville, Florida. "It's crazy to think about that. Even when we were exercising in the cockpit, my heart was beating very fast, and now, we are really doing it. It's unreal, but I'm ready for it."

EMALS is the launch system chosen by Ford and all future Ford-class aircraft carriers. Its mission and function remains the same as traditional steam catapults; however, it uses completely different technologies. EMALS uses stored kinetic energy and conversion of solid state electrical energy. This technology allows a high degree of computer control, monitoring and automation. The system will also provide the ability to launch all current and future aircraft carrier aerial platforms, from unmanned light fighters to heavy fighters.

The software-controlled AAG is a modular and integrated system consisting of energy absorbers, power conditioning equipment and digital controls, with an architecture that provides integrated testing and diagnostics, resulting in lower maintenance and labor requirements. AAG is designed to provide greater reliability, greater safety margins and reduce the fatigue impact load on the aircraft. Like EMALS, it will also allow the arrest of all current and future assets of the air wings.

Information captured during ACT will continue to report improvements and modifications for Ford and the following Ford-class aircraft carriers.

For Rear Admiral Roy "Trigger,quot; Kelley, Commander of the Atlantic Naval Air Force, a successful ACT also serves as an important springboard to the eventual Ford Flight Deck Certification, which is expected to take place in March.

"Once the Ford flight deck is certified, it will become my aircraft carrier responsible for carrying out aircraft carrier qualifications on the east coast for new fleet aviators and the Navy training command," Kelley said. . "This will be a significant boost for aircraft carrier availability and overall operational preparation of the fleet."

Rear Admiral James P. Downey, executive officer of the aircraft carrier program, stressed that the Ford ACT marks another successful milestone on the road to recertification of flight deck and total mission capacity.

"SECNAV's performance was crystal clear when he directed all the hands on the deck, and I can tell you that everyone, from the highest levels of government to the crew on the platform and our industry partners, is focused on the laser at the USS Gerald R. Ford. ready to enter fleet service, "Downey said.