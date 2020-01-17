The MixtapE! It presents Halsey, Maluma and more new musical themes.

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
For now, you have probably given Mac Millerthe posthumous album Circles a twist or two, hoping to decode the lyrics of the deceased rapper, between repetitions of Jonas brothers& # 39; excellent music video starring J Sisters for his new single "What a Man Gotta Do,quot;. And maybe you are gone Halseythe last LP Maniac, complete with its amazing appearance of John mayer. Perhaps you have even heard the last controversial fall of Eminem. (However, if I omit the last one completely, we won't really blame it.)
But that is just the tip of the iceberg.
As always, we have spent this New Music Friday listening (almost) everything in the search for the perfect new playlist. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You can thank us later.
Halsey – "Still learning,quot;: one of the main lines of Maniac, Halsey's third crude and notably personal studio album, is the figure that has become one of the world's biggest pop stars Ashley Frangipane, the woman behind the amalgamatic monony. Nowhere is it more effective than in this standout, a half-time evocative track that finds her admitting that even the lives of sudden superstars are not so charming in the end.
Steve Aoki Y Maluma – "Maldad,quot;: What happens when a Colombian superstar and an American EDM legend join forces? As a result, a fascinating track of the reggaeton infused house that will have you ready to sweat on the dance floor. Between Maluma's undeniable loot and that hypnotic flute melody on which the song is based, everything works.
Mac Miller – "Blue World,quot;: what producer Jon Brion made to honor Mac's memory with the finish Circles It is notable. As such, choosing a favorite from the album, released almost a year and a half after the rapper passed away, is not an easy task. Each song is a powerful reminder of what we lost that September 2018 day. That said, an early highlight is this delightfully funky song. Wherever Mac is, hopefully it is vibrating along with us.
Tove Lo – "Bikini Porn,quot;: Do you ever sleep? That is the question we asked ourselves when the Swedish pop star returned this week to release two new songs just four months after the release of his last album, Sunshine kitty. When they are as good as this song, a small hedonistic song written alongside the producer in demand and nominated for the Grammy (and Billie eilishbrother / collaborator) FinneasHowever, does it really matter?
dvsn – "A Muse,quot;: a true last-level night R,amp;B of the Canadian duo with the Duck co-sign (They are signed with their OVO Sound seal). Singer Daniel DaleyThe voices are like silk, floating above One thousand nine hundred 85Sumptuous production with an intoxicating facility.
Rina Sawayama – "Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)": before the release of the debut album SAWAYAMA On April 17, the London-based pop star released an absolute blow, a dance song kissed at a nightclub that finds her celebrating gay men who have found the strength to live outside the confines of traditional masculinity. "When I was writing this song, I wanted, on the one hand, to lyrically explore the idea that people would have to adopt negative male tropes to appear confident, while on the other hand it paid sound tribute to the dance floors of the early 2000 that made me feel confident, "she wrote in a statement. "The idea that the version of socially acceptable trust is to act & # 39; like children & # 39 ;, otherwise as a woman they call you a bitch, but in the club, we claim the word & # 39; bitch & # 39; as a sign of maximum confidence (& # 39; yes bitch & # 39;, & # 39; work bitch & # 39;). I wanted to sit these two together and make a club fashions that make you feel like THAT bitch whoever you are. " Mission accomplished.
Brianna Cash with Tory Lanez – "Numb,quot;: one of the newest R,amp;B voices clearly knows one or two things about making an excellent first impression. It is hard to believe this track, with its assured vocal performance and its expert interpolation of The pharcydeThe iconic rhythm of "Passin & # 39; Me By,quot; is his debut on the main label. We can't really wait to hear what comes next.
Ryan Beatty – "Casino,quot;: Another absolute wonder of the Los Angeles singer. If all in your next second year studio album Dreaming of David it reaches the harrowing heights of this atmospheric acoustic heavyweight, something really special awaits us.
Mura Masa With. Georgia – "Live Like We Dancing,quot;: one week after the release of his excellent dance album Looking for emotions, UK musician Georgia Barnes lend your esteemed talents to this outstanding song of the producer Alex Crossannew album R.Y.C. A setback to the club's tracks of the early 2000s that left places like the iconic Ministry of Sound, there is something so pure and euphoric in it.
NNAMDÏ – "Wasted,quot;: this song by the Chicago multi-instrumentalist Nnamdi Ogbonnayathe next album GOLF CLUB is a experience, a sensational synthesis of genres that join the service of something truly special.
Bonus Tracks:
black bear – "Me and your ghost,quot;: in the last single of the trap-pop prince, fight against the persistent specter of a lost love while trying with all his might to move the f – k.
Spencer Barnett – "Try,quot;: this outstanding cut of the new EP of the independent pop singer I'm fine He finds it right in its sweet spot. We get shadows from Tame the Impala Y Harry Styles of this
GRACE – "Priorities,quot;: Australian singer and songwriter Grace Sewell continues to mock his next EP (and excellently titled) The decisive moments of SayGrace: Girlhood, F – kboys & Situationships With this soul slapper influenced by hip-hop.
Charlotte Lawrence – "Joke & # 39; s On You,quot;: the second taste of the next woman Birds of prey The soundtrack is this cinematic anthem about how to turn a toxic relationship in your head.
DRAMA – "Years,quot;: the main single from his upcoming debut album Dance without me, this excellent callback to the trip-hop of the 90s era is an excellent introduction to the duo composed by singer Via Rosa and producer Na & # 39; the Shehade.
Happy listening!
