The MixtapE! It presents Halsey, Maluma and more new musical themes.

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

For now, you have probably given Mac Millerthe posthumous album Circles a twist or two, hoping to decode the lyrics of the deceased rapper, between repetitions of Jonas brothers& # 39; excellent music video starring J Sisters for his new single "What a Man Gotta Do,quot;. And maybe you are gone Halseythe last LP Maniac, complete with its amazing appearance of John mayer. Perhaps you have even heard the last controversial fall of Eminem. (However, if I omit the last one completely, we won't really blame it.)

But that is just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we have spent this New Music Friday listening (almost) everything in the search for the perfect new playlist. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You can thank us later.