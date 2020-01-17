The Love Aaj Kal trailer is about love, complications and compromises.



Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have collaborated for the first time for Love Aaj Kal of Imtiaz Ali. The film has already been creating a stir due to its main pair and reports of its intermittent relationship. However, the couple has a sizzling chemistry and that was demonstrated today when the movie's trailer was released by the creators. The movie is a sequel to the 2009 release Love Aaj Kal starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The sequel, like its first part, shows love between two different decades, while one is from 1990 and the other is current.



Kartik Aaryan plays the leading role in both periods of time, but the girl changes. In the previous version, Aarushi Sharma plays the girl in her life, while Sara Ali Khan intervenes to show the love story, & # 39; aaj kal & # 39 ;. The trailer takes you on a journey of lovers who are crazy for each other but have several differences. Will he win his love in this fight or will they separate, find out on February 14, 2020 at a theater near you?