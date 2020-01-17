The girl on the side of Cam Newton Reina speaks amid secret rumors about babies

Instagram

Former beauty queen Queen Shaw expresses her frustrations on Instagram, as she apparently cares a lot about her alleged relationship with the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Cam Newtonsupposed side girl Queen Shaw He broke his silence. It is rumored that the Instagram model secretly gave birth to the soccer star's son and became the reason he left him with his lifelong girlfriend. Kia Proctor, the mother of her four children.

Apparently it took a lot of heat after his rumors of connection with Cam. Not to mention the NFL player, she posted this story on Instagram, "You better stop displeasing people for what they heard, and be thankful that God doesn't dislike them for what they KNOW. People don't know anything about Shit, but I always have more to say hahaha. "

Reina speaks on Instagram Story

The separation of Cam Newton from Kia Proctor went viral earlier this week, as it was rumored that he had a secret baby with Reina, a former Miss Azerbaijan. The former queen of the contest shared a subtle vision of her belly in June 2019, a month after Kia announced her own pregnancy.

Kia then introduced her baby in October. Meanwhile, Reina revealed that she had already given birth in a December image where bottles were seen on a shelf next to a sink.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback showed signs of being interested in Reina when he was caught hanging around Reina's Instagram and liked his sexy photos while still in a relationship with Kia. Reine also left comments on her posts. They even celebrated New Year's Eve together when she posted a photo of her Fellaship Atlanta cigar lounge.

Cam Newton and Kia Proctor started dating in 2013, but he only confirmed their relationship after she gave birth to their first child in December 2015. According to reports, they separated for at least six months and are now fighting for paternity and custody of their children. .

Despite signing the birth certificates, he demands a DNA test for the children she gave birth during their relationship. She is willing while he pays. If the children are his, he wants shared custody while she seeks full custody.