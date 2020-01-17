The future, reportedly, asks for a mental health assessment ordered by the court for the alleged baby Queen Eliza Reign

Whew chile, the drama! It seems that the saga between Future and her supposed seventh baby, Eliza Reign, is endless, and things are about to get even more complicated. Reportedly, Future believes Eliza is obsessed with him and, as a result, requests a mental health evaluation ordered by the court.

According to @TMZ_TV, Future is convinced that Eliza Reign's unhealthy obsession with him has gotten so out of hand that, according to reports, she now wants a judge to force her to have a mental health check. Based on recent court documents, Future cites Eliza's frequent social media behavior towards him as a firm example that he may be suffering from some type of mental health disorder.

In addition, Future further states that Eliza's behavior is becoming so scary that she not only fears for her safety, but also for her supposed daughter's together. He also points out his alleged history of violence, specifically his previous arrest for assaulting ex-boyfriends and his possession of firearms.

However, it is important to keep in mind that in her recent court filing against Eliza, Future does not say whether or not she is the father of Eliza's daughter, she states that she was taking fertility pills to get pregnant about someone rich and famous . He continues to accuse her of trying to shame him repeatedly publicly and ruin his image.

Future is also worried that Eliza is "washing the brain, demoralizing and ruining the girl's self-esteem," and she wants the mental health assessment to help her determine if she is fit to be a mother. As you will remember, Eliza recently filed a paternity suit against Future in Florida.

Roommates, what do you think about this?