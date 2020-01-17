The former marty of the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Danielle Staub comes in her defense

Marty Caffrey, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Danielle Staub, spoke in defense of her controversial ex, a week after millions of people saw her, dragging the queue of co-star Margaret Josephs.

"I laugh at all these stories about Margaret [Josephs] suing Danielle," Cabelrey, Danielle's ex-husband, told Radar Online.

"I know she has threatened that before. It's another example that Margaret uses Danielle to get attention when she can't get anything alone. Margaret should be worried about her franchise career if she ever stops talking about Danielle Staub," said. I told them.

