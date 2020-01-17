The former marty of the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Danielle Staub comes in her defense

Marty Caffrey, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Danielle Staub, spoke in defense of her controversial ex, a week after millions of people saw her, dragging the queue of co-star Margaret Josephs.

"I laugh at all these stories about Margaret [Josephs] suing Danielle," Cabelrey, Danielle's ex-husband, told Radar Online.

"I know she has threatened that before. It's another example that Margaret uses Danielle to get attention when she can't get anything alone. Margaret should be worried about her franchise career if she ever stops talking about Danielle Staub," said. I told them.

The fight between Margaret and Danielle was shocking, and Margaret was even more upset when Teresa Giudice left the place with Danielle. But as Teresa told her, Margaret assaulted Danielle first by throwing a glass of water on her head.

"The subsequent program is a good example of how cast members & # 39; full time & # 39; constantly need to attack Danielle, a & # 39; friend & # 39 ;, without her being there to defend herself," he said Marty "Danielle has no platform. They can throw any bull they want and not be controlled. What & # 39; friend & # 39; in all franchises is the main focus of the season?"

Last week, Danielle revealed live on air that she will leave the show forever and never return to RHONJ. Although, she says she is open to joining another franchise.