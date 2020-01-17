The ceasefire in Syria has failed due to the daily death of civilians: UN | News

%MINIFYHTML4eb284098f87cfbdd9fd2b3ca0bc4bf611% %MINIFYHTML4eb284098f87cfbdd9fd2b3ca0bc4bf612%

The head of human rights of the United Nations, Michelle Bachelet, has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Idlib, saying that the last Syrian ceasefire "once again failed to protect civilians."

"It is deeply distressing that civilians continue to be killed daily in missile attacks both from the air and from the ground," Bachelet said in a statement Friday about the ceasefire, which was to be implemented almost a week ago.

Some 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, fled a renewed offensive backed by Russia in the opposition-controlled province of Idlib since early December and sought refuge in border areas near Turkey, the UN said in a report Thursday.

Russian planes and Syrian artillery have struck cities and towns in a new assault backed by pro-Iranian militias and aimed at clearing the opposition.

"This latest wave of displacement aggravates an already serious humanitarian situation in Idlib," David Swanson, a UN regional spokesman for Syria in Amman, told Reuters News Agency.

Russian and Syrian planes resumed the bombing of civilian areas in the opposition enclave two days after a ceasefire agreed between Turkey and Russia formally entered into force on Sunday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense denied reports on Thursday that it had bombed civilian targets in Idlib province, saying there had been no military flights since a ceasefire was introduced on January 9, Russian news agency RIA reported. .

Residents and rescuers said that dozens of towns and villages were in ruins after weeks of heavy aerial bombardment.

The Russian-led campaign has also flattened dozens of hospitals and schools, international aid agencies said.

Karen AbuZayd, a UN war crimes investigator in Syria, told reporters in Geneva that many of the schools destroyed or closed in opposition-controlled areas were now being used as shelters for people fleeing violence.

The last wave of displaced people joined nearly 400,000 people who fled earlier for the security of the camps near the Turkish border, UN officials said.

Paulo Pinheiro, president of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told reporters on Thursday that many uprooted families who are now in makeshift camps were running out of food and water.

The latest offensive has brought the military campaign closer to heavily populated parts of Idlib province, where almost three million people are trapped, according to the UN.

Rescuers and residents said Russian and Syrian planes hit the devastated city of Maarat al-Numan on Thursday. It is one of the main urban centers of the province and is located on the main road held by the rebels.

The army and militias backed by Iran are moving towards the city, whose capture would be a strategic gain of the government in the current campaign, which also aims to regain control of the main commercial arteries important to the economy devastated by the war in Syria.

On Wednesday, at least 21 civilians died in heavy air strikes, including 19 people who died when bombs were dropped at a busy market in the center of the city of Idlib, the capital of the province.