The battalions of & # 39; cyber armies & # 39; of Vietnam silence dissent online | Vietnam News

Hanoi, Vietnam With his distinctive black hat, human rights defender Anh Chi updates his YouTube audience on the situation in the village of Dong Tam, 40 km (24.8 miles) southwest of the capital of Vietnam, Hanoi, the site of a Recent deadly dispute over land.

Anh Chi is one of the few activists knowledgeable about social networks, who are trying to push the limits of delivering news and analysis directly to the Vietnamese public. But these days, their voices are being silenced more and more due to government restrictions.

The deadly January 9 incident in Dong Tam is a good example.

According to authorities, three police officers and the 84-year-old village leader, Le Dinh Kinh, were killed after police and local residents clashed with police in the early hours of that day.

The dispute over agricultural land next to a military airport shocked the country.

But later, the cybernetic army of Vietnam, also known as & # 39; Force 47 & # 39 ;, was deployed to counter content on social media platforms considered critical of the way the authorities handled the situation.

Authorities also arrested three activists for posts made in connection with the dispute, while Facebook users faced restrictions.

"The efforts of the Vietnamese government to censor the discussion of this land dispute are the latest example of its campaign to assert control over online content," said Nicholas Bequelin, regional director of Amnesty International, in a statement.

"Social networks, particularly Facebook, are becoming increasingly armed by Vietnam to persecute those who say what they think peacefully. This is an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression and a clear attempt to end dissent."

& # 39; Force 47 & # 39;

The & # 39; Force 47 & # 39; Vietnam is run by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) to hack anti-government websites and spread pro-government messages online, and is believed to have up to 10,000 members.

Anh Chi, the pseudonym of Nguyen Chi Tuyen, 46, knows the tactics of the ministry well. He has created videos criticizing & # 39; Force 47 & # 39 ;, and has expressed concern about the impact of a new cyber law that went into effect earlier this month.

"I strongly oppose the many articles that violate freedom of expression, freedom of expression and basic human rights," he said.

The defenders of digital rights accuse Vietnam of trying to replicate the "Great Firewall,quot; of China by regulating and censoring the Internet with the cyber security law.

Neither Google, which owns YouTube, nor Facebook have complied with the legislation, which requires US tech giants to open local data storage facilities within Vietnam before January 1.

Asia Internet Coalition, a lobby group that represents Facebook and Google, said the legislation was a step in the wrong direction for the country's growing digital economy.

The law states that "it is forbidden to use cyberspace to prepare a publication and disseminate information that has propaganda content opposing the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, or anything that offends the nation, the national flag, the national emblem, the national anthem, great people, leaders, notable people and national heroes. "

Growing brand of 96 million people

While the Vietnamese were looking for more information about what happened in Dong Tam a week ago, some Facebook users reported receiving the message online: "Due to legal requirements in your country, we have restricted access to your profile on Facebook. This means that other people in your country cannot see your profile and may not be able to interact with you through Messenger. "

Vietnam has a population of 96 million people. With more than 60 million Facebook users, it is one of the fastest growing markets in the platform.

"Facebook is the main source of independent news now in Vietnam," said Trinh Huu Long, co-founder of Legal Initiatives for Vietnam.

"The government has been working with Facebook to try to control the content published by dissidents and independent voices," he added.

Searches for protests in Hong Kong have also been affected. Many, like Anh Chi, blame the cybersecurity law for leaked information.

"They know that people in Vietnam are active on social networks and follow the news, especially with what happens in Hong Kong every day," he said. "The government fears that someday people in Vietnam will join such protests."

& # 39; Without free press & # 39;

Bao Trung, 37, founded his own Facebook page called "Bao Sach (clean newspaper)" with five other independent journalists in 2019. The entire team used to work for state media.

"Most people in Vietnam have Facebook accounts. Anyone can now be a reporter with a smartphone," said Bao Trung. "I think it is impossible for the government to control the news and information online."

Vietnam's dispute with China over its claim on islands and energy-rich waters in the South China Sea is also delicate.

The Vietnamese have always seen their biggest neighbor in the north as a threat. In June 2018, there were national protests against cybersecurity and special economic zone legislation, because they were considered favorable to Beijing.

The authorities reacted quickly to end the protests, which activists described as the largest in Vietnam since the end of the war in 1975.

Vietnam's cybersecurity law stipulates that social media platforms must allow authorities to access local user data. The government has even pledged to create its own Vietnamese platform to rival Facebook, although its attempts have failed.

& # 39; Popular journalist & # 39;

The Ministry of Public Security states that cybersecurity law is necessary to stop cyber threats and attacks against Vietnam.

Last year, freelance journalist Pham Chi Dung was arrested last year and is still under investigation without formal charges by police in Ho Chi Minh City.

Anh Chi doesn't seem bothered by such threats. He had a blog on Facebook for nine years until he recently switched to YouTube. But with a decade of political activism under his belt, he calls himself "the village journalist."

In a country where state institutions, from citizen committees, the military and newspapers refer to themselves as "the people (nhan dan)", this statement may sound hollow to their audience, which, according to him, encompasses from local street vendors to government public officials. .

"I choose to spend my time on YouTube instead of Facebook because the Vietnamese are busy with work," he said. "They have smartphones, so while they work they can listen to the story instead of having to read."

Reporters Without Borders ranks Vietnam near the end of its 2019 World Press Freedom Index in 176 of the 180 countries listed. Freedom House qualifies Vietnam as "not free."

Project 88 for Freedom of Expression in Vietnam states that there are 276 activists currently in prison, while the human rights group Defend the Defenders monitored the cases of 36 convicted in 2019.

The Vietnam government disputes these statistics, but under the country's legal system they already have several laws to process dissent online.

Many fear that the cybersecurity law is just another layer, a way to deter people from even questioning the government.

Anh Chi did not bend, saying he will continue speaking. He dedicated a full episode on his YouTube channel to Le Dinh Kinh, the old man killed last week.

"If they want to arrest any of us, they can do it. There are many laws in the criminal code to use against us," Anh Chi said. "We are ready to defend our human rights. That is our challenge and our mission."